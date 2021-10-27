Carli Lloyd’s time with U.S. Women’s Soccer is over

Women’s Soccer star Carli Lloyd’s time playing for the United States Women’s National Team has come to an end.

The New Jersey native announced her retirement on Aug. 16 at the age of 39. Lloyd’s reasoning was she felt like she gave the sport “her all,” she said.

Lloyd’s last game on the field was Tuesday, Oct. 26. The USWNT destroyed South Korea, six to nothing, at Minnesota United’s Allianz field.

17 years and a career for the ages. @CarliLloyd leaves the field in a #USWNT uniform for the final time.#ThankYouCarli pic.twitter.com/lG4N92NNxp — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) October 27, 2021

Lloyd’s Background

Lloyd found her love of soccer when she was five years old. At Delran High School, Lloyd was known as the star player winning the girls’ high school player of the school of year twice.

Continuing her Soccer career, Lloyd played for Rutgers University. There she was the University’s lead scorer.

Lloyd also was the first player at Rutgers to ever win the first-team all-conference honors for four years straight.

Career Accomplishments

Scored the winning goals of the in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games.

Won gold metals in 2008 and 2012 Olympics and bronze in 2021.

Named top player of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year. (2008)

Honored with the Golden Ball as the top player of the 2015 World Cup.

Won her second straight Best FIFA Woman’s Player. (2017)

Lloyd has also been an advocate for the wage gap between women and men’s sports.

In March 2016, Lloyd joined her teammates in filing a federal complaint of wage discrimination against U.S. Soccer. They cited inequities between the compensation for men and women’s national players.

Saying Goodbye

On Oct. 26 after her last game, Lloyd gave a heart whelming speech to her fans and team.

Lloyd said how grateful she was to spend such a significant portion of her life playing soccer.

https://twitter.com/USWNT/status/1453187222254063622

Lloyd shared her thoughts after her final game wrapped up.