Florida Women’s Basketball Scores Surprise NIL Deal At Team Dinner

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team gathered at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Tuesday for what was expected to be a routine team dinner. However, the evening took an exciting turn when a Name, Image and Likes deal was announced for eligible players.

The event, attended by players, coaching staff and sponsors, mirrored a similar gathering from two years prior when the first NIL deal for the team was unveiled. The purpose of this contribution, as explained by the sponsors, is to continue shining a light on the Gator women’s basketball program and to build NIL momentum.

Special Sponsors Announcement

The NIL deal was sponsored by Jeff Nudelman, CEO of Stuart Building Products and former Gator football player Wally Smojver. Meanwhile, dinner presentation sponsors included Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille, Meldon Law, Davis Monk & Company, Saliwanchik Lloyd & Eisenschenk, Titan MRI & Imaging, Core Power Fairlife, Celebration Pointe and Loren Meadows.

Smojver set the tone for the evening with heartfelt remarks before making the big announcement. The room erupted with applause and gratitude from the players.

“The one thing we want you to understand is that you have people that love you here,” Smojver said. “That care about you, that want to help you, that want to do whatever we can do to help further your program so she (Kelly Rae Finley) can go out and recruit more great players.”

Each sponsor took turns addressing the team, sharing words of encouragement and emphasizing their commitment to the growth of the program.

“You guys are as important to the university and to the sports program as everybody,” Nudelman said. “You came a long way, you got a great coach, you have a lot of support all through the country, Gators that are everywhere watching you and rooting you on.”

Finley’s Vision

Coach Kelly Rae Finley expressed her appreciation for the sponsors’ generosity, reinforcing the team’s commitment to elevating the women’s basketball program to greater heights.

“We are building something very, very special, in fact, I really know that, but it’s because of all of you that we were able to find that success and feel that support,” Finley said.

She emphasized that this investment in NIL is a crucial step in garnering the national recognition the program deserves.

Attorney Carey Meldon of Meldon Law, another sponsor, also highlighted the importance of NIL in recruiting and advancing the team’s success.

“There’s just not many coaches that are like Kelly Rae,” Meldon said. “And so when you have someone that’s always optimistic, always cool, always caring, that’s a pretty special combination.”

Players Share Gratitude

Players Laila Reynolds, Jeriah Warren and Ra Shaya Kyle took the stage to share their appreciation for their teammates and Finley. Their speeches were followed by a special feature video by Unlaced, spotlighting senior guard Warren’s journey through adversity.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3c5CPYOHIM/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Warren, a 6-foot guard from Lake Charles, La., shared her story of resilience after losing her father in 2010 and facing the devastation of her hometown by Hurricane Laura. Despite these hardships, she found her way to Florida and has made a significant impact on the court. Warren has scored in double digits in 12 of 18 games for the Gators this season and leads in 3-pointers.

Warren reflected on the importance of outside support for the program.

“It makes you want to go harder, even harder than what you think you can do,” Warren said.

Media’s Role and NIL in Women’s Sports Growth

Finley believes that media coverage and continued investment in NIL are essential to the growth of women’s basketball.

“The support from the community is tremendous and I think that is something we can work hard to increase,” she said. “Women’s basketball has been on a huge platform and has been the largest growing sport in the country right now, and it’s a sport worth investing in.”

Up Next

The Gators (11-10, 2-5 SEC) are looking to bounce back after suffering a 74-51 loss at Auburn on Sunday. Their next challenge comes against No. 23 Vanderbilt (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at the O’Connell Center at 7 p.m. Thursday (SECN+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).

.