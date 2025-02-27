Buchholz Boys Soccer Embarks On New Journey With New Coach Hire

Share Facebook

Phillip Journey announced his retirement as boys soccer coach at Buchholz High School earlier this month.

The Bobcats finished the past season 8-7 and in the quarterfinals of the 6A-District 3 tournament where they lost to Tocoi Creek 2-1.

The season did not end with the outcome the Bobcats wanted and their focus is now on the offseason and finding ways to make improvements.

Buchholz announced the hiring of Todd Rousseau as the new coach Feb. 21 on social media.

“A proud graduate of Buchholz High School, Coach Rousseau’s deep connection to our school and his passion for the game make him an ideal fit for the program,” Buchholz athletic director and baseball coach Ron Brooks wrote. “We are confident that under his guidance, our soccer program will continue to thrive.”

Journey gave the new coach his full confidence and that he is the right person for the position.

“Coach Rousseau has coached at Buchholz on the girls side as well as the boys,” Journey wrote. “His JV teams have won the JV County Cup every year with the exception of one. He has provided the program an invaluable service all of these years.

“In the time I have spent as head coach I always marveled at Coach Rousseau’s fairness, caring nature for our players and his competitiveness. I could not leave the program in better hands than Coach Rousseau and I am looking forward to seeing Buchholz Boys Soccer in the Regional Finals and beyond.”

Brooks also praised Journey’s work at the school.

“The Buchholz Athletic Department would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Coach Journey for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication to our boys’ soccer program,” Brooks wrote. “His hard work and commitment have played a vital role in the success of the program, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement.”

Journey’s second to last season was a memorable one. The Bobcats finished 11-2-3 and made it to the regional quarterfinals in 2024. His last six seasons, the Bobcats were 53-33-7.