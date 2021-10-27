Michigan-Michigan State Meet for Undefeated Rivalry

The matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State is not only an in-state rivalry game, it’s a battle of two undefeated (7-0) teams. At noon on Saturday, the battle will kickoff in East Lansing, Michigan. The battle between the Spartan rushing and the Wolverine’s defense will be huge, as a win here will be enormous in either team’s Big 10 East division championship hopes.

The away team Wolverines are favored for the Paul Bunyan by 4.5 points. The Spartans won last year’s game, however, as a major underdog, upsetting the Wolverines 27-24.

Harbaugh on Michigan State

Ahead of the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh complimented Michigan State’s running game, efficient quarterback play and good defense. The Spartan defense doesn’t have any major tendencies to pick up on.

Indeed, Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III leads the nation in rushing yards per game with 142.4. The junior also has nine rushing touchdowns. The Spartans are 26th in overall offense with 451.7 yards a game.

Simultaneously, Michigan State has yet to face a defense like Michigan’s. The Wolverines allow only 299 yards a game, good for 11th in college football.

Michigan Tight Ends

Harbaugh also said that tight ends are making more of an impact on the passing game.

For the Wolverines, tight ends are making more of an impact on the passing game. Erick All caught five balls for 34 yards in the Wolverines’ 33-7 win over Northwestern. Harbaugh also complimented Luke Schoonmaker for his recent performance. Schoonmaker tacked on 54 yards in the last three games, after not making a single reception to begin the year.

Harbaugh said both players have been helpful in blocking for the run game and on special teams.

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Fisher on the Rivalry

Michigan State head coach Mel Fisher says he knows playing for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is a big deal.

Michigan-Michigan State Preview:

Mel Tucker will lean on his Soph. QB Payton Thorne and a stable of running backs led by Kenneth Walker III who averaging 6.6 YPP. Can MSU hold on to the Paul Bunyan Trophy, Tune in Saturday at 9 am PST.

Final Score Prediction: 27-24 Michigan State pic.twitter.com/3xLvKqLwk6 — PacWest Sports Media (@PacWestSports) October 26, 2021

Fisher says the Spartans know it’s a rivalry game. For the Spartans to win, they will have to block out all the outside voices and focus on themselves.

Implications

Winning this game would be invaluable for both teams in the race for the Big 10 East. No. 5 Ohio State (6-1) finishes their season off against Michigan State on Nov. 20 and Michigan on Nov. 27. A win in this game could be a tiebreaker for getting into the Big 10 Championship if one team loses to the Buckeyes in November.

How to Watch

The top-10 game will kickoff at noon on FOX.