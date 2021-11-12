Local High School Teams are Playoff Bound

Eleven weeks have flown by since we got the 2021 high school football season underway. Postseason is now here and it is time for High School football playoffs.

In Gainesville, there are three local teams that will be in the playoffs this year. Buchholz High school, Gainesville high school and PK Yonge are all posting records good enough to host first round home playoff games.

Focusing in on Buchholz

Buchholz already participated in the first round of playoffs after beating Fleming Island 35-7 to advance to the second round of Class 7A playoffs.

The Bobcats marched 86 yards on 10 plays, capped by a 37-yard scoring connection between Whittemore and senior receiver Quan Lee on 4th and 7.

Buchholz defense had allowed Fleming Island 113 yards from scrimmage — a number most defenses would be happy. But the Bobcats thought they allowed too much. With a defense as strong and a team as hungry as they are, this team has a good chance at taking the title home in the end.

A Word from Head Coach

Head Coach Mike Whittemore discussed that after a 10-game season that the team is finally clicking and the players are doing what needs to be done on the field. Whittemore then discusses that although the team is strong physically, he worries about the “youngster’s mentality.”

He also dives in to the coaching staff’s mentality and the general outlook on the team. Whittemore’s approach to coaching a great team is preaching to the players as a parent would to their own child.

UP NEXT

Top-seeded Buchholz (10-1) will host the winner of Friday’s Fletcher (5-5) vs. University (6-2) game.

Crescent City (7-3) at P.K. Yonge (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln (8-2) at Gainesville (8-2), 7:30 p.m.