Patriots v. Falcons Preview

The New England Patriots are taking a trip south for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Patriots

New England is No. 2 in the AFC East with a 6-4 record. The Pats are on a four-game win streak after taking down the Browns on Sunday.

Mac Jones 223/323 for completions. He has 2,333 yards on the season and 13 touchdowns.

On defense, Kyle Dugger leads the team in tackles. He has 64 total and 49 solo.

Who are the experts picking tonight?#NEvsATL predictions: https://t.co/gPIdluN6j9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2021

Falcons

Atlanta is pulling up the rear in the NFC South behind the Buccaneers, Saints and Panthers. They are coming off of a loss to the Cowboys on Sunday 43-3. Now, they are 4-5 on the season.

Matt Ryan is 218/322 for completions. He has 2,274 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

On defense, Foyesade Oluokun leads the team in tackles. He has 93 total and 46 solo.

Former Gator Kyle Pitts has also made his mark on the Falcons offense. The tight end leads the team in receiving yards with 606. In the Falcons’ matchup with the Dolphins in week seven, Pitts had a career record of 163 yards in that game alone. In Atlanta’s recent game against the Cowboys, the rookie clocked four receptions for 60 yards.

He made history as the first tight end to have more than 40 catches and more than 600 receiving yards in his first nine games.

Game History

Coming into tonight’s game, the Patriots have a six-game win streak over the Falcons.

Their last meeting was in 2017. New England had an at-home victory of Atlanta 23-7.

Super Bowl LI is the most notable matchup between the two. Down 28-3 in the third, the Patriots had to battle back in 2017 to secure the 34-28 Super Bowl win in overtime.

Atlanta’s last win over the Patriots was in 1995, 30-17.

Notable Injuries

Patriots:

Josh Uche – ankle injury (undeclared)

Falcons:

Hayden Hurst – ankle injury (out)

Kendall Sheffield – hamstring injury (out)

Tonight’s Game

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host the New England Patriots tonight in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8:20 p.m. and will be available on Fox and the NFL Network.