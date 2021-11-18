Kentucky vs. New Mexico State Preview

Wildcats

In a matchup between two teams heading in two completely different directions, the Kentucky Wildcats will host the New Mexico State Aggies this Saturday with kickoff at noon.

Coming in at 7-3, the Wildcats are hoping to get back to their winning ways after dropping 3 of their last five games.

They will have the perfect opportunity to get back on track as they welcome the 1-9 Aggies to Kroger field. After starting the season 6-0, Kentucky dropped their next three games before dismantling the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend.

This week, the Wildcats have a chance to produce a convincing win in hopes 0f chasing a ten-win season.

If the Wildcats can hit the 10-win mark on the season, it’ll be their second time completing the feat in the last 40 years.

Aggies

On the other hand, the Aggies have been reeling since the start of the season.

After a crushing defeat last week against SEC’s powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, the Aggies are once again matched up with another SEC opponent.

The Aggies failed to score a touchdown for the second time this year after the 59-3 defeat against Alabama.

Competing against a stingy Kentucky defense will only propose more problems for New Mexico State.

You can expect a lopsided match when the ball kickoffs this Saturday at noon.

Top Matchups

Kentucky running game vs New Mexico St Rush defense

New Mexico State is currently ranked 102nd in the nation against the run allowing over 180 yards per game on the ground.

This statistic bodes well for a Kentucky team that averages 5.1 yards a carry and 186 yards a game running the football.

Possessing one of the best offensive lines in the nation, the Wildcats should have no problems opening up holes for their backs.

Kentucky running back, Chris Rodriguez Jr, will have plenty of opportunities to bust open big runs against a weak New Mexico State defense.

New Mexico State Passing attack vs Kentucky Secondary

Surprisingly, the Aggies have the 37th ranked passing attack in the nation but it hasn’t led to victories. They average 264 yards passing a game but have only posted a total of 13 passing touchdowns this season.

If New Mexico State wants to have success against this Kentucky defense it will have to be through the passing game.

Although the Wildcats are ranked 54th in the nation against the pass, the holes in their defense have been in their secondary.

They are stout against the run and the Aggies will struggle to run the ball with their lack of running production.

Looking Ahead

Following the matchup between the two teams, Kentucky will travel to Louisville the next week to take on the Cardinals.

If they are able to win this game against the Aggies and follow up with a victory against the Cardinals, the Wildcats will be one win shy of a 10-win season.

Following their matchup with the Wildcats, the Aggies will travel back home where they will host the Massachusetts Minutemen.

In a competition between two teams with a losing season, New Mexico State will hope to end their season on a winning note.