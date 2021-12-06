Napier Signs Seven-Year, $52 Million Contract

The former Lousiana Rajin’ Cajun, Billy Napier, is now a Gator. The details of his contract were released to the media on Sunday prior to his introductory press conference.

What You Need to Know

After firing Dan Mullen, Billy Napier was the first in line for the opening. The former head coach of the University of Louisiana made the move to Florida in exchange for a seven-year, $52 million contract.

Napier’s salary will start at $7.1 million for his first year in charge and will increase by $100,000 every year after.

He can earn up to $1.5 million in bonuses.

Most notably, the new head coach could earn $1 million for winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.

If the Gators win the SEC Championship, Napier will get a $250,000 bonus

Napier will receive $100,000 if he is named National Coach of the Year and another $100,000 if the Gators finish Top-10 in the country.

It Takes a Village to Raise an Athlete

Any successful coach has a strong support staff around them.

Napier had a large staff during his time at Louisiana, and he plans to bring the manpower to Florida.

Napier will have access to a $7.5 million pool to hire 10 full-time assistant coaches. The investment in assistant coaches puts the Gators ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs and just behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He will have another $5 million for football support staff.

The Name of the Game

You can’t talk about contracts nowadays without discussing the infamous “buyout clause.”

But, as Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said, “The market is what the market is.”

If Napier is fired without cause the University Athletic Association will be responsible for 85% of his contract.

It’s a part of the contract nobody wants to use when they put it in.

But, nonetheless, it has to be there.