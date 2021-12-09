Gators Women’s Basketball Defeats Dayton at Home 60-57

The Florida women’s basketball team earns itself another home win, this time beating the Dayton Flyers 60-57 Wednesday afternoon in the O’Connell Center.

Gators Women’s Basketball (8-3, 0-0 SEC)

The Gators were coming off 63-54 win over TCU against Dayton, Florida got off to a good start. Three consecutive baskets from junior guard Lavender Briggs put Florida on top early 11-5. After that, Florida and Dayton exchanged numerous lead changes as the Gators ended the first quarter trailing 19-17.

Florida then went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter. With 3:27 left in the half, the Gators took the lead and by halftime, Florida had built a 40- 0 with a Briggs shot at the buzzer giving them that margin.

Second Half Battle

Florida struggled in the third quarter, going through an eight minute scoring drought and that helped tighten the game. In the fourth quarter, with only 56 seconds left, Dayton guard Makira Cook found her way to the basket to help pull the Flyers back within one, but Briggs had other plans answering back with a three point basket and the Gators held on for the 60-57 win.

Lavender Briggs led the way for Florida with 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Two others Gators contributed on the offensive side in double digits, Kiki Smith 12 points and nine rebounds, and seven assists while Jordan Merrit chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kiki Smith on their second half performance.

“Basketball is just a game of runs, you know. When we’re hot, we’re hot and when the other team is hot, they’re hot. It’s inevitable that one team is just going to have at some point a scoring drive and we did but I think our bounce-back was very good.”

Dayton Women’s basketball

Dayton entered the match up with a road win over Illinois State 78-67. In this game, Makira Cook led the way with 20 points while forward Kyla Whitehead 14 points 10 rebounds and Jenna Giacone 12 points.

Up Next For the Gators

The Gators stay at home to face rival Florida State in the O’Connell Center Sunday at 1 p.m.