Georgia Finally Overtake SEC Rival for National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart finally get over the hump winning their first national championship since 1980. The Dawgs’ defeat SEC rival Alabama 33-18, Monday, in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Nokabe Dean and Jordan Davis led the defensive unit for Georgia. However, quarterback Stetson Bennet, a former walk-on, threw for 224 yards completing 17 of 26 passes leading the Dawgs to victory.

The college football concluded with an intense game between Alabama and Georgia in a special environment at @LucasOilStadium in Indianapolis. Congratulations to @GeorgiaFootball for capturing the 2022 #CFBPlayoff National Championship! pic.twitter.com/WcTzly6nE3 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) January 11, 2022

Also, the game was a rematch of the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. Here, the Crimson Tide’s college playoff birth was on the line. Alabama also gave the Dawgs’ their first loss of the season in a 41-24 route.

Smart recently mentioned the satisfaction of finally ending the title drought for the program.

Georgia Rattles Heisman Trophy Winner

Monday night’s defensive battle illustrated to the millions of viewers watching at home and the thousands at Lucas Oil Stadium, these were the best two teams this season. For Georgia, lessons were learned and adjustments were made facing Bama’s Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback Bryce Young.

Smart recently harps on the adjustments schematically heading into the rematch.

Already facing the No.1 scoring defense in the nation, points were hard to come by for the Tide early on. Additionally, Young was without some weapons. Wideout John Metche III tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game. Also, wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Monday’s game.

https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball/status/1480917952589438984?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

After a low-scoring first half, a total number of five field goals were scored between the two teams. Dean and the Dawgs defense stalled the Tide’s offense; they didn’t allow a touchdown until the final period.

Bennett mentions Georgia’s effort on the defensive side was the key for the Bulldogs erasing the 41-year title drought.

For the game, Young threw two interceptions, no bigger than Georgia’s Kelee Ringo 79-yard pick-six with 54 seconds left solidifying the win for the Dawgs.

Story Book Ending for Bennett

Throughout the season, doubters questioned Bennett’s ability to lead Georgia to a title. Now, the former walk-on legend will always be engraved in Georgia football history.

Bennett answered the call in the fourth quarter after a controversial play ended up being a fumble recovery by the Tide with great field position in the red zone. Then, Bama capitalized on the Dawgs miscue with a touchdown.

Afterward, the 190-pound quarterback drove right down the field throwing a 15-yard strike to tight end Brock Bowers for the 26-18 lead.

Stetson Bennett emotional after UGA takes the late lead pic.twitter.com/6pssdBFnYk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2022

Bennett’s determination to wanting to win at his dream school was on full display as he shed tears in the aftermath of the game.

Nevertheless, the former walk-on quarterback journey from the starting was an interesting one. Bennett passed on scholarships to smaller schools to walk-on at Georgia only to leave to play at a junior college. However, the 6-foot-11 quarterback found his way back to Athens.

Smart harps on the path the former walk-on took to become the starting quarterback.

Under Smart, this marks the first win over his former mentor Nick Saban.