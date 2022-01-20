Jacob Toppin leads Kentucky comeback win over Texas A&M

Despite tying their lowest shooting percentage of the season, Wednesday’s game against Texas A&M resulted in a Kentucky comeback win.

How did Kentucky comeback?

Going into halftime, Kentucky trailed Texas A&M 35-30. The Wildcats shot 33.3% from the field in the first half and made just one of 11 shots from three-point range. Sahvir Wheeler was the star of the first half for Kentucky scoring nine points on 4-6 from the field and making the only three-pointer for the team.

Texas A&M shot a much better 50% from the field in the first half, but still made just one three-pointer. Henry Coleman III led the way for the Aggies in the first half with nine points on 4-5 shooting and four rebounds.

In the second half, the game turned on its head in favor of the Wildcats. Kentucky held the Aggies under 30% shooting in the second and gave up zero three-pointers. That led to a game three-point percentage of 4.5%. The Wildcats out scored the Aggies in the second half 34-23. Jacob Toppin led the way for the Wildcats with seven points in the half off the bench.

Both teams shot under 40% for the game. Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke about how the team was able to overcome their struggles. “A couple guys did not play well,” he said, “That’s okay, you’re not machines, you’re not robots. Other guys stepped in and played well.”

This win means Kentucky extends their win streak to four games and Texas A&M’s streak of eight games is snapped.

Texas A&M’s arena was filled with fans Wednesday. There were a record 14,036 people in attendance for this SEC battle.

Looking Ahead

The Kentucky comeback win now moves them to 15-3 on the season, 5-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M matches the Wildcats’ record at 15-3, 4-1 in SEC play.

Next, the Aggies will play Arkansas on Saturday while Kentucky will take on No. 2 Auburn.