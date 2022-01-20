Scenes from the Gators' game against the Florida State Seminoles on November 10, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla.

Gator Hoops: The Week Ahead (Jan 20th)

Pat Dooley January 20, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 1 Views

Florida heads into a stretch of three games in five days that was forced by the postponement of the Ole Miss game back in December.

The Gators do so with some momentum, winning their last two conference games including a come-from-behind victory over Mississippi State.

That puts the Gators record at 11-6 and 2-3 in the SEC. Of course, the Colin Castleton situation leaves the Gators with a lot of uncertainty headed into the rest of the schedule.

But you had to like players like Tyree Appleby saying after the game that Florida needed to go back to the team that started the season 6-0.

That team looked like an NCAA Tournament lock. Now, Florida is a bubble team and the best way to get off the bubble is simple – win more games.

 

NET REPORT: The two wins jumped the Gators up to 40 in the NET Rankings. Florida is now a combined 4-4 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games.

Vanderbilt at home won’t do you any favors, but it’s a must win because of the damage a loss could cause. Vandy is 86th in the NET.

Ole Miss on the road will help if you win because it’s away from home. But the Rebels NET is a dismal 133rd.

And there is the game at Tennessee where Florida could pick up some real value. Despite a blowout loss to Kentucky Saturday, the Vols are 13th in the NET.

 

UP NEXT, VANDERBILT: It feels like Scottie Pippen Jr. has been at Vanderbilt for seven years. Just last year, he scored 75 points in three games against the Gators. Of course, Florida won all three.

Pippen Jr. leads the SEC in scoring at 18.8 points a game and is also the leader for the Commodores (10-7, 2-3) in assists (3.1). Jordan Wight is the only other player on the team averaging in double figures and he also leads the team in rebounding.

Vandy will throw a lot of players at the Gators with 11 already logging more than 100 minutes of playing time this season. The game is in the O-Dome at 1 p.m. Saturday.

 

THEN, IT’S OLE MISS: The Rebels (9-8, 1-4) had a rough go of it in the non-conference part of the schedule and it hasn’t gotten any better since conference play began.

Ole Miss took Tennessee to overtime before losing in the conference opener and beat Mississippi State. But the Rebels will go into this game possibly facing a four-game losing streak if they lose the rematch Saturday at Miss. State.

This is another team that has struggled to find points, ranking 13th in scoring and only having two players averaging in double figures. Jarkel Joiner is at 13.6 per game and forward Nylser Brooks is fifth in the SEC in rebounding at 9.4.

The big deal here is that both teams will have a quick turnaround and Florida will be the one traveling. The game is in Oxford at 7 p.m. Monday.

 

AND ON TO TENNESSEE: The Vols have balance and a freshman in Kennedy Chandler who is fun to watch. They are led by Santiago Vescovi, who is averaging 14.0 points a game. Chandler is at 13.6.

Uros Plevsic is a 7-footer from Serbia who had 13 points and seven rebounds in a win over Vandy Tuesday night.

Tennessee is 12-5 and 3-3 in the SEC with losses to Alabama, LSU and a blowout loss to Kentucky where the Wildcats scored 107 points. A win over Arizona in the non-conference is a big part of the reason they are so high in the NET.

Tennessee has a home rematch with LSU Saturday and will have the benefit of more rest than the Gators.

 

LAST YEAR: Florida swept Vanderbilt, winning a game in the SEC Tournament after winning both regular season games.

The Gators beat Ole Miss at home 72-63.

Florida surprised Tennessee at home as well winning 75-49, But in a game postponed by safety protocols to the final Sunday of the regular season, the Vols won in Knoxville 65-54, then knocked the gators out of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals 78-66.

 

BOTTOM LINE: Certainly, these next two games are crucial for Florida as far as padding the resume. Winning in Knoxville is never easy, but even a 2-1 run in these three games would be good for Florida.

 

About Pat Dooley

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Alabama

Alabama takes advantage of LSU injuries and wins 70-67

Alabama men’s basketball took advantage of the LSU injuries to end their three-game losing streak …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties