Razorbacks Top Ole Miss on the Road

The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-5) defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (10-10) to capture its fifth straight win 64-55 on Wednesday night.

Defense to Offense for the Razorbacks

On a night where the Razorbacks were led by senior guard JD Notae, who notched 25 points, defense is the main headline.

For the first time in program history, Arkansas has held two-straight road opponents under 60 points. The Razorbacks were able to force 14 turnovers on the night while holding the Rebels to only 19 of 55 from the field (34.5%).

For the first time in program history, @RazorbackMBB has held two-straight road opponents under 60 points. The Hogs have also limited 4 of the last 5 opposing teams to 60 or less points. pic.twitter.com/DM1Nq3Czh4 — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) January 27, 2022

Steady First Half for the Razorbacks

In the opening minutes of the game, both teams took some time to settle in. After swapping a few transition buckets, Ole Miss was able to jump out to their only lead of the night at 14-13.

The Rebels were able to keep pace with the Razorbacks in a back-and-forth first half. After a JD Notae half-court heave to end the first half, Arkansas held a 30-23 lead going into the break.

At the BUZZER pic.twitter.com/HWPpHAh3iE — Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 27, 2022

Second Half of Runs

The Rebels were able to stay in the game most of the night thanks to their free-throw shooting. Ole Miss was a perfect 13-13 from the charity stripe. They were led by Mathew Murrell who scored a team-high 14 points.

Arkansas held a 43-40 lead with 10 minutes remaining when they finally gained some distance from the Rebels. For the next five minutes, they would hold Ole Miss scoreless on their way to a 13-0 run.

The Razorbacks would boast their highest lead of the night at 56-40 with only 4:26 remaining. Arkansas would not give up this lead again and cruise into a 64-55 final.

JD Notae has led the Razorbacks in scoring all season, averaging nearly 19 points per game. He has put himself in position as one of the top guards in the SEC. On a night where Notae shined, Jaylin Williams contributed 18 points and Trey Wade also added 10 for Arkansas.

What’s Next

Arkansas will host West Virginia on Saturday, while Ole Miss plays at home against Kansas State on Saturday as well. Both matchups are a part of the annual SEC-Big 12 challenge.