Los Angeles celebrates with parade After Rams Super Bowl Win

After 38 years without a Super Bowl ring, the Rams were able to end the drought for Los Angeles.

Before this year’s triumph 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the city of Los Angeles hadn’t seen a super bowl win since 1984, when the Raiders brought one home.

In 1984, the Rams were still in Los Angeles along with the Raiders.

It wasn’t until the 1995 season that the Rams made their move to St. Louis.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Rams are back in Los Angeles along with a Super Bowl ring.

The difference between this years Super Bowl win and the Raiders win in 1984?

The existence of a celebratory parade.

After the 1984 Super Bowl, there wasn’t a parade, but instead a rally was held on the steps of City Hall for the players.

An unmotivating amount of Raiders players skipped the rally, diminishing it’s whole purpose.

The same cant be said about this years celebration.

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald, set the tone for the celebration with his enthusiastic remarks.

Although the distance of the parade didn’t travel further than a mile, the parade allowed for fans and the players to engage in celebration. Something that was missing the last time a super bowl was bought back to Los Angeles.

Introducing fans to a different side of their favorite athletes, the parade was what it was meant to be: an opportunity to bring both the city of Los Angeles and the football team of Los Angeles together.

But, the Rams don’t think their run has ended because the parade is over.

Repeat?

Aaron Donald obviously thinks they have the star power to win it all against next year.

He has a point, as the team is filled with stars across the roster who still have time remaining on their contracts.

If Los Angeles can keep the base of its defense and offense together, this team does have the opportunity to become a dynasty as we seen in New England.

The resiliency and commitment demonstrated by the Rams, supports their ability to return to the big stage.

Other teams around the NFL will be looking for upgrades to prevent a back-to-back but according to Rams coach Sean McVay, they are all in.

Does this sound like a coach who will back down from the challenge?

We shall see.