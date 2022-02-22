Georgia to Take on Texas A&M

The Georgia Bulldogs will go toe-to-toe with Texas A&M tonight at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are 1-13 in the conference, maintaining a record of 6-21 in the season. The Aggies are 5-9 in the conference with a season record of 16-11.

The Aggies are coming off of a 72-67 defeat against Vanderbilt and hope to redeem themselves in this upcoming game.

The Bulldogs have average 69.4 points, 14.3 assists and 27.7 rebounds in what could be a defensive clash. The Bulldogs sit in last SEC while Texas A&M is in 11th.

The spotlight is on Marcus Williams, at guard for the Aggies, while he is averaging 13.9 assists and 3.4 points. Aaron Cook, guard for the Bulldogs, has averages 14.1 points per game with 5.6 assists per game.

Texas A&M Players To look Out For

At the guard position, and one of the top performers for the Aggies, Andre Gordon, averages seven points per game against Georgia, two rebounds and two steals. Gordon boasts a 50% field goal percentage hits 33.3% of his three-pointers.

Also at the Guard position for the Aggies, Quenton Jackson, has been averages eight points per game against the Bulldogs, while maintaining an average of three rebounds. The past 10 games have been exceptional for Jackson as he has a shooting percentage of 39.8% and has been averaging 9.2 points for the Aggies.

Georgia Bulldog Players To Look Out For

At the guard position, Noah Baumann, averages 8.7 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and .9 assists per game for the Bulldogs. Also, Kario Oquendo shoots the ball at a 40% shooting clip and has averaged 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Georgia. Oquendo has career averages of 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, .5 blocks and .9 assists per game.

Georgia and the Aggies face off in their 10th all-time meeting in the SEC play. 81-79 was the score of the last matchup against the Aggies and the Bulldogs, with the Aggies coming on top. At the forward position for the Aggies, Henry Coleman III averages 10 points per game, with 6.1 rebounds and .5 assists. Coleman is also a standout player as he put up 23 points to lead Texas A&M to victory in their last matchup against the Bulldogs.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. in Reed Stadium in College Station.