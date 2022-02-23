Santa Fe High Baseball falls short against North Marion

By Shailey Klein and Scarlett Cooney

The Santa Fe Raiders fought until the final pitch, but couldn’t stop the North Marion Colts from stealing a 3-1 victory on opening night. The Colts advanced to the 4A state final last season. Despite the loss, Santa Fe Head Coach Travis Yeckring is proud of his team’s effort.

Third Inning Runs

Zane Starling started at pitcher for the Raiders. The game was scoreless through the second inning. However, the Colts quickly changed that in the third inning with a run from Cooper Jones.

The Raiders quickly responded in their next at-bat. A triple from Conner Brown put the Raiders within reach of tying the score.

Brown stole home on a wild North Marion pitch to even the score at 1 run apiece at the bottom of the third inning. North Marion was able to keep the game under control by escaping the third inning leaving two Raiders on base.

At the top of the fifth inning, Conner Brown relieved Zane Starling of pitching duties.

Colts Take Control

It didn’t take long for the Colts’ bats to heat up in the sixth inning. North Marion’s Ross Ray snuck a hit through the infield resulting in a run scored by Matthew Retamozo. Ray scored shortly after on a wild pitch to put the Colts up 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Santa Fe’s Dylan Evans took the mound at the top of the seventh inning. First baseman Tyler Whitworth caught the North Marion runner off the bag for the out. Shortly after, another Colts runner attempted to steal second but was unsuccessful due to Devante Mitchum’s quick tag.

The Raiders’ Last Hope

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Raiders kept the game alive. North Marion walked Dylan Evans resulting in a mound visit from Colts Head Coach Dale Hall. The Raiders had two runners on 1st and 2nd with no outs. A flyout from Brown advanced the runner on second to third base. Santa Fe’s Zach Deason was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Despite the Raiders final efforts, North Marion kept its composure and ended the game with a strikeout.

The Raiders will face the Keystone Heights Indians on Friday, and coach Yeckring is curious to see how his team will bounce back.