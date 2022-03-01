Florida Baseball at UNF Preview

Coming off a strong weekend and a series sweep of Georgia State where they outscored the Panthers 29-6, the Gator baseball team is looking stronger each game. The number 14 ranked Gators improved to a 6-2 record and have a five-game winning streak. The Gators will travel to the Harmon Stadium to take on the UNF Ospreys for the second time this season- this time in Jacksonville.

New Names Recognized

Colby Halter was named SEC Co-Player of the Week and honored as one of the Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. The Jacksonville native batted .545/.583/1.045 with three home runs, two doubles, nine runs, six RBI and one stolen base to bring the Gators to a 5-0 record last week.

These accolades are the first for Halter. The second baseman produced a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage over 28 defensive chances. Last week, Hunter Barco was named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

🏆 𝐒𝐄𝐂 𝐂𝐨-𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 🏆 📊: .545/.583/1.045, 3 HR, 9 R, 6 RBI#GoGators // 𝐂𝐜: @colbyhalter pic.twitter.com/muVvOFMHGj — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) February 28, 2022

Series History

The Gators lead the all-time series with the Ospreys 16-7. Previously this season, the Gators hosted UNF and edged them out in a final score of 3-1. Halter hit a two-run home run in that game.

North Florida is 2-3 against the Gators in games that they have played in the Harmon Stadium, UNF’s home field. Last season, the Gators took down UNF 9-6.

The Gators have already homered 15 times this season in only eight games. UNF has had some tight games this season with six out of the eight games played being decided by three runs or less. Both of UNF’s Sunday matchups have gone past nine innings.

On the Mound

The pitching matchup will be between Florida’s Brandon Sproat and UNF’s Ryan Jean. Sproat, a right-handed pitcher, earned the win while going five innings and fanning eight against the Ospreys last week. Jean, a left-handed pitcher, pitched two innings against UConn on Saturday.

Coach O’Sullivan’s Productive Offense

After three wins this past weekend, Florida’s head coach Kevin O’Sullivan talked about how productive the offense was in the series.

The top five Florida players in the order were especially productive.

Busy Week Ahead

The match up between Florida and UNF will begin at 6:05 p.m. and you can hear the game live on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.