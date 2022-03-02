Undefeated Florida softball hosts Southern Miss

The Florida Gators softball team (16-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (11-5, 0-0 C-USA) Wednesday.

Back at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium tomorrow at 6 p.m. to play in front of the best fans!! #GoGators https://t.co/yGu3SwL5d9 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 2, 2022

Florida Gators Softball (Southeastern Conference)

The orange and blue sit at No. 4 on the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll, ESPN/USA Softball poll and Softball America’s poll. UF is coming off of a 4-0 sweep at the UCF Knights Classic in Orlando.

Fifth year senior Hannah Adams secured two homeruns against James Madison Sunday. The Hoschton, Georgia, native tied her season-high, finishing three-for-four. But Adams isn’t the only Gator thriving.

Kendra Falby, a freshman, was awarded her second SEC Freshman of the Week accolade. The Odessa native had seven runs scored, six stolen bases and five RBI. With her second collegiate career homerun Sunday, she aided in a crucial 12-11 victory over the UCF Knights. Falby claims the most stolen bases in the nation with 16 and the most hits with 27.

As a result, head coach Tim Walton said there were some really good individual victories this past weekend.

“They were able to really do a good job and help their team to victory…” Walton said.

And Florida looks to carry that momentum Wednesday as it chases its 17th straight win.

Southern Miss (C0nference USA)

The Golden Eagles went 3-for-4 in the Hub City Challenge which they hosted in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Southern Miss enters the matchup following a nine-game homestand.

Four players recorded hits versus the Evansville Aces Sunday, however, defense kept the squad in the game. The duo of graduate student Destini Brown and junior Caroline Worrell guarded the outfield, making key plays to keep the game 3-1.

𝐉𝐚𝐰𝐬 = 𝐃𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐃 Check out this spectacular diving play from @cadaworrell from the Hub City Challenge!#SMTTT (📹 from @kendallduncanTV) pic.twitter.com/51LXrzMihQ — Southern Miss Softball (@SouthernMissSB) February 28, 2022

Brown and fellow graduate student Tata Davis boast No. 2 and 1 for total hits and total bases. The pair also holds the two highest batting averages.

Head coach Brian Levin’s team won eight of its last 10 games, claiming a seven-game win streak within the period.

Matchup

The foes square off for the first time since March 4 and 5, 2006, when the Gators bagged both games.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.