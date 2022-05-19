Gator Baseball Set for Final Home Series

Florida baseball finishes its regular season with a series against South Carolina.

Last Time Out

The Gators are entering the Thursday night game with a ton of momentum.

Florida is coming off an electric walk-off win against its rival Florida State.

Sterling Thompson was 0-2 before sending the Seminoles home on a walk-off bomb over the right-field bleachers.

STERLIN THOMPSON WALK-OFF HOMER TO BEAT THE NOLES! 🐊@GatorsBB has won 19 of its last 23 vs. Florida State 😤 pic.twitter.com/aSOOzwC8ZJ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 18, 2022

Wyatt Langford was a big help as well for the gators as he went 3-5 and drove in two runs.

Leading to Series

Leading up to this series, the gators have won 13 of their last 15 dating back to the final game of the Kentucky series. In addition, they have also outscored their opponents 76-33 in that span

They have also won their last three series’ after being swept by Tennessee.

Sterling Thompson and Wyatt Langford have been leading the gators on offense all season, both batting over .350

In mid-April, Hunter Barco suffered an injury that requires Tommy John surgery. But that hasn’t slowed down the pitching rotation.

Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan talks about the adjustments they have made in response to early struggle an recent injuries.

Despite the Tennessee series, the Gators have managed quite well without their ace.

South Carolina

South Carolina Comes in to the series losing eight of their last 15 games. This includes a loss to Charlotte on Tuesday.

Brandt Belk is leading the team on offense with a .342 batting average and has added 10 homeruns for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina looks to move up in the SEC as they are only one game behind Florida, and they can do it this weekend.

All-time

The all-time series is tied at 48 going into this weekend.

Last time these teams faced off, Florida was swept in Columbia.

One of these teams looks to get ahead in the series as game one starts Thursday at 7 p.m.