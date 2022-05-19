Warriors and Mavs both eyeing trip to Finals

The Western Conference Finals matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks has begun. The winner will advance to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.

Playoff Recap

Golden State defeated the Denver Nuggets in five games in round one. They went on to defeat No. 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies in a six-game series in round two. Dallas knocked off Utah in the first round. The Mavs went on to eliminate the defending Western Conference champion Suns in seven games.

Dallas is led by superstar guard Luka Doncic, who is averaging 30.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in the playoffs. This is the deepest playoff run for the Mavs since they won the NBA finals in 2011.

The Warriors are looking to reach their first NBA finals since 2019, where they lost to the Toronto Raptors. Golden State is led by sharpshooter Stephen Curry. He is averaging 26.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in the postseason.

Game one clinic

In Game one, the Warriors blew out the Mavericks 112-87. Golden State was led by Curry, who recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds.

YESSIR, 30@googlecloud || Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/j7GfcsJEFl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 19, 2022

The team also enjoyed strong performances from Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, who scored 19 points each. The Warriors defense held star Luka Doncic in check. He scored 20 points, on 33% shooting from the field. Doncic also turned the ball over seven times. Dallas will need him to play better if they are to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2011.

Wiggins is key

One player the Warriors feel is key to their team success is Wiggins. The former No. 1 overall pick is tasked with guarding Doncic for the Dubs. Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr liked what he saw in game one from him.

Despite the game one loss, Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd knows what the team has to do to moving forward.

The series continues Friday in San Francisco.