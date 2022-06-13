Gators Men’s Track and Field Clinches National Title

Fifth Time’s The Charm

For the fifth time in program history, the Gators have trumped all competitors in the NCAA Outdoor National Championships. In Tracktown, USA – or Eugene, Oregon – Florida track and field made history as they clinched the Championship Title with a whopping 54 points.

Since 2010, the Gators Men’s team have won ten overall National titles – five outdoor and five indoor. This win also marks the 12th National Championship title for head coach Mike Holloway, with ten on the Men’s side and two on the Women’s.

There have been 24 NCAA Men's Championship meets contested since 2010. Florida has won 10 of them in that period 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q0USnAC2JZ — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 11, 2022

What it Took for the National Title

The last day of the Men’s Track and Field Championship started with the 4×100 Meter Relay. Florida scored eight points with a second-place finish and a time of 38.52.

Next up, Joseph Fahnbulleh took first place in the 100m Dash, scoring ten points. Dedrick Vanover finished in fifth and scored four points for the Gators.

The 400m Dash is next, with two Gator men finishing in second and fifth. Champion Allison finishing second with a time of 44.41, he contributed eight points for the team, and Ryan Willie finishing fifth with a time of 45.00, contributing four points to the team.

You know the drill! It's great to be a Florida Gator! pic.twitter.com/2jcZw4qYRh — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 11, 2022

Next up, Joseph Fahnbulleh struck again for Florida in the 200m Dash. Finishing in first place again for the second short sprint, he ran a time of 19.83 to add another 10 points to the board for the Gators! After the 100m and 200m Dash, Joseph Fahnbulleh become the first athlete in Florida History to win two individual Running Titles at the same NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The last event of the day for the Men’s NCAA National Championship was the 4x400m Relay Race. The Florida Quartet of Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley, and Champion Allison ended the race in first place for the Gators. Their consecutive time was 2:58:88, finishing the day with another ten points for Florida, clutching out the 2022 National Championship Outdoor title.

2 National Championships.

7 NCAA Event Titles.

5 School Records.

19 Podium Finishes. This week belonged to the Gators! pic.twitter.com/Dl91xafycr — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 12, 2022

Points Scored for Florida Track and Field:

100m: Joseph Fahnbulleh: 1st (10)

100m: Dedrick Vanover: 5th (4)

200m: Joseph Fahnbulleh: 1st (10)

400m: Champion Allison : 2nd (8)

400m: Ryan Willie: 5th (4)

4×100: Florida: 2nd (8)

4×400: Florida: 1st (10)

2022 NCAA Men’s Outdoor National Championships

After finishing all Men’s finals with Florida sixteen points ahead of the second place competitor, their Championship title was a done deal. All eyes then turned to the Women’s program, who were in the lead with one day left to go at this point.

THE NCAA OUTDOOR TITLE RETURNS TO GAINESVILLE! NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/YFRNA6RXEx — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 11, 2022

Order of Winners

First Place: University of Florida (54 Points)

Second Place: University of Texas, Austin (38 Points)

Third Place: University of Tennessee, Knoxville (34 Points)

Fourth Place: Florida State University (33 Points)

Fifth Place: University of Georgia (32 Points)