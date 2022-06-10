Florida womens wins USA Today Network SEC All-Sports title

USA Today Network named Florida Gators women’s sports its 2021-22 SEC all-sports champions. This year’s win gives the Gator women 24 SEC all-sports championships in 38 seasons. Florida finished second last season.

The university celebrated 50 years of women’s sports this past year. The women brought home SEC championships in gymnastics and outdoor track & field. The Gators’ lacrosse team, which competes in the American Athletic Conference, also finished in first place.

https://twitter.com/FloridaGators/status/1535279134036742145

The Gators have won an SEC all-sports title 32 of the last 38 seasons. Florida has also won 29 overall titles.

Points are awarded on a sliding scale based on a team’s finish and how many opponents it has in a particular sport. Because Tennessee’s baseball team finished atop the 14-team SEC, the school received 14 points in the all-sports standings.

Despite SEC championships in swimming & diving and tennis, Florida’s men’s sports programs finished second to the Volunteers in the overall standings. Florida’s men’s tennis team also took home a national championship, but overall SEC all-sports rankings placed Florida second behind Tennessee, which won its first SEC overall all-sports title. The Volunteers men’s basketball team won its first SEC title since 1979.

The Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide round out the SEC overall top 5 with all three teams finishing behind Florida and Tennessee, respectively. Despite its football team’s historic national championship win, the Georgia Bulldogs finished sixth.

Both schools will await the release of the national all-sports rankings on July 5. The Gators have amassed an impressive streak, placing in the overall top 10 every year since 1983.