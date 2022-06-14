Andrew Furlow wins it for Gainesville Area Rowing at the US Rowing Youth National Championship

The US Rowing Youth National Championship wrapped up this past weekend at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota. Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) had three teams and one solo, in Andrew Furlow, who qualified for the national championship.

Big Standout

Andrew Furlow is a senior at Eastside High School this year and came into the competition seeded number 11 out of 30 rowers. He won the bronze medal in the entire championship making him the third-best youth rower in the country. Andrew has now become the most decorated rower in GAR history. In the spring of 2021, Andrew placed first in the Men’s single event at the Southeast Regional competition.

He would then go on to place fifth out of 44 in the Men’s single at the Head of Charles competition in the Fall of 2021. After competing in the Head of Charles, Andrew would place first in the Head of the Hooch competition beating out 50 other rowers in the Men’s single event. Andrew has been the captain of GAR for the last 2 seasons.

Coach Talks Andrew Furlow

The head coach of GAR is Hugo Moon who used to coach the women’s team at Washington State University. Hugo has won at Head of the Lake and medaled at ACRA National Championships in both 2018 and 2019. Hugo Moon has been working with Andrew for the last three years and had some positive words about him.

“To cap off his time with GAR as a national medalist in 2022 is a fantastic achievement and great justification for all the hard work he’s dedicated to his personal rowing and to the club,” Hugo Moon said.

What is next

Andrew looks to college for the next chapter of his life. He has committed to Syracuse University in New York and will continue his rowing career on a scholarship.