Kevin Durant Saga Continues

On June 30th, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets that put the rest of the NBA in a frenzy. Since then, there have been speculations around the league wondering where the generational talent will end up.

The major holdup is the asking price for Durant: not many teams are willing to give up where Brooklyn’s asking price stands.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn has still not given up hope on trading their star. With the addition of Ben Simmons late last season, it is still unknown how he, Irving and Durant will play together.

Durant has four years left on his contract, therefore making him an extremely valuable trade asset. Nonetheless, the Nets have made it clear they are willing to wait until the right deal comes.

Teams all across the league have expressed interest in the Nets star, although no one has been willing to put forth the young talent and draft pick compensation Brooklyn is looking for.

Despite all the buzz, Durant has stayed true to his wish to be traded. He has made it clear this offseason that he does not want to suit up for Brooklyn at the start of next season.

Celtics have emerged as a "serious" threat to acquire Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Brooklyn reportedly rejected Boston's offer:

◦ Jaylen Brown

◦ Derrick White

◦ Draft pick pic.twitter.com/nDCRnvVFZg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 25, 2022

Boston Celtics

The most recent team to hop in the Durant lottery is the defending Eastern Conference Champions, Boston Celtics. With as storied as a franchise as the Celtics, Kevin Durant would be another intriguing chapter.

The Celtics are one of the few teams in the league that have the young talent available to make a feasible offer to the Nets, although it comes at a cost.

The centerpiece of the trade package would be current Celtic all-star Jaylen Brown. Brown, a top shooting guard in the league, was one of the main contributors for Boston’s deep run in the playoffs.

He was not a fan of the rumors of him being moved away from Boston.

After reports came out earlier this morning of the trade packages, Brown tweeted out “smh” which is short for “shaking my head”.

Smh — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 25, 2022

Among others, the Celtics are key suitors for Kevin Durant. Any team that happens to land him will be an immediate title contender with the caliber of player he is.

In a hectic NBA offseason the only thing we have learned is nothing is impossible. Keep an eye on Kevin Durant: if a move is made, the whole NBA will feel the effect.