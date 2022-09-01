Hendon Hooker Prepared for a Big Start to the Season with Tennessee

Thursday’s matchup between Tennessee and Ball State will hopefully be filled with some amazing highlights. According to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, we should be expecting stellar play from Hendon Hooker.

Heupel’s Praise

When Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked about his quarterback Hendon Hooker, he was very optimistic about the season opener as well as the upcoming season as a whole. He says Hooker has been watching a lot of film and has had an unbelievable offseason. For tonight’s game, fans will be expecting big things from the quarterback.

How Ball State can Win

Although Ball State is a big underdog coming into Week 1, there are adjustments that can be made to make it a competitive matchup. One of these adjustments includes containing Hendon Hooker. After reports of his offseason being much improved, the quarterback is coming into the game hungry for a big win. If Ball State can stop this momentum early on, they can pull off the upset.

How Tennessee can Win

Tennessee, being a massive favorite in this game, is expecting a win by a wide margin. If Tennessee forces Ball State to turn over the ball and make mistakes, Tennessee should win this matchup with ease. They will also be relying on a solid performance from Hendon Hooker to lift them above Ball State tonight.

What Will Happen?

Realistically, Tennessee is expected to run away with this game and never look back. However, pending a strong performance out of Ball State, an upset may be brewing. According to ESPN’s football index, Tennessee currently stands at a 95.1% chance to come out victorious.