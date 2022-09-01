The Billy Napier era is here

Talking season is now over. Finally, the Billy Napier era is set to begin Saturday when AP No. 7 Utah arrives in Gainesville.

Three days remain until Gator nation gets its first look at the revamped squad under new head coach Billy Napier. In their season opener, Florida is currently a three-point underdog according to Caesers. This highly anticipated showdown is completely sold out. Gator nation is waiting in suspense, hopeful after 2021’s 6-7 finish.

Additionally, there has been an enormous shift in culture as various players have admitted that they are driven for success and eager to disprove the doubters. Correspondingly, Billy Napier has mentioned that his staff emphasizes physicality.

Tre’Vez Johnson

In the lead up to Saturday’s home opener there’s been speculation from the media if Napier can yield success in year one. Tre’Vez Johnson, Gator safety, says that the team is tired of the media circulation and are eager to prove themselves on the field.

“We are tired of talking about it,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have to put the ball down and play.”

With Wednesday’s depth chart release, Johnson has been named a defensive starter at the STAR position. As a result, he also expresses his eagerness and excitement for the upcoming season.

Anthony Richardson

Surely, the lights will be on starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. Notably, Napier speaks highly of his command in the locker room.

Johnson claims the following on his QB’s readiness:

“He’s been the guy,” he said. “I believe he’s ready.”

Richardson is receiving positive feedback regarding his ability to lead the team to success. So, the redshirt sophomore briefly discusses how his leadership approach has changed in this new era.

Richardson also emphasized how much he enjoys the support of Gator nation.

“I just want to hear the crowd roar whenever we score,” he said.