Rays Gaining Momentum Going into September

The Tampa Bay Rays (72-57) have started to get hot at the right time coming into September. The Rays have been on a tear lately winning 14 of their last 18 games. Including a close win against the Miami Marlins (55-75) on Wednesday. They look to be making a big push in the final month of the regular season in the AL East.

Margot-ing home with a smile on our face#RaysUp — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 1, 2022

Marlins Game

The Rays finished a two-game series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday and took both of them. That game was the fourth time they have played this season and the Rays have taken all four. Great pitching from both teams was the story of this game. Both starters only gave up one run a piece. Drew Rasmussen had a solid outing with six innings pitched and one earned run on a home run by Jon Berti. As for the Marlins, Trevor Rogers had only given up one run by a double by Harold Ramirez to give the Rays their first score.

As both bullpens would stand strong to send the game to extra innings, the Tampa Bay offense would lose its patience. Manuel Margot hits a bloop single to right center field to score Yu Chang from second base with the go-ahead run.

https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball/status/1565152419507585025

Standings

Coming into September the Rays have been on a roll. With the New York Yankees (79-52) looking suspect since the All-Star break, the Rays have taken advantage and cut the first-place lead down to six games in the division after being 13 games back at the All-Star break. Tampa Bay is scheduled to play the Yankees six more times in the next two weeks. That will contribute to the 22 games the Rays play against division opponents to end the season. Their performance will be huge, especially in a potential tiebreaker situation.

Rays Looking Forward

Tampa will host the Yankees in a three-game series that starts on Friday. This is a series that the Rays need to win to gain ground in the standings. The recent injury to Tampa’s ace Shane McClanahan is a big blow to that rotation but not the end for them. They could potentially get him back before the season ends for a playoff run if everything goes well. Overall, the Rays are in a prime position to make a run at the division and continue this momentum going into the last month of the season.