SEC Quarterback Stat Rankings Following Week 4

With 4 weeks of SEC play under the belt, ranking the performances of SEC quarterbacks becomes more accurate. Looking at data trends from the first 4 weeks provides good insight into how these quarterbacks will perform in the next few weeks ahead of the SEC football season.

Passing Yards Ranking- Per Game Average

Passing Completion Percentage

Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 74.2%

Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 74.1%

Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 73%

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 71.7%

KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 69.1%

Bryce Young (Alabama) – 68.6%

Will Levis (Kentucky) – 67.5%

Brady Cook (Missouri) – 63.3%

TJ Finley (Auburn) – 62.3%

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 62.2%

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) – 62.1%

AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 58.3%

Robby Ashford (Auburn) – 57.1%

Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 53.7%

Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 53.3%

Quarterback Rushing Yards

KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 274 yards

Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) – 264 yards

Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 262 yards

Robby Ashford (Auburn) – 204 yards

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 201 yards

Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 196 yards

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 175 yards

Brady Cook (Missouri) – 158 yards

Bryce Young (Alabama) – 150 yards

Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 73 yards

Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 44 yards

Will Levis (Kentucky), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) – negative yards

AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) does not have enough carries to compare

Total Quarterback Touchdowns (passing and rushing)

Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 16 TDs

Bryce Young (Alabama) – 15 TDs

Will Levis (Kentucky) – 12 TDs

KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 12 TDs

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 11 TDs

Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) – 10 TDs

Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 9 TDs

Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 8 TDs

Anthony Richardson (Florida) -7 TDs

Brady Cook (Missouri) – 6 TDs

AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 6 TDs

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss ) – 5 TDs

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Max Johnson (Texas A&M), TJ Finley (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn) each have two touchdowns

SEC Football Quarterback Interceptions

Hendon Hooker, Jayden Daniels, AJ Swann, and Max Johnson all have zero interceptions.

Stetson Bennett has one INT in 124 attempts. KJ Jefferson has one INT in 97 attempts. Mike Wright has one INT in 65 attempts.

Bryce Young (121 pass attempts) and Jaxson Dart (82 pass attempts) have two interceptions each.

Will Rogers has three interceptions in 189 pass attempts.

Will Levis (117 attempts), Brady Cook (109 attempts), and TJ Finley (53 attempts) have four interceptions each.

Spencer Rattler (124 attempts) and Anthony Richardson (121 attempts) have five interceptions each.

After a few more game weeks, these rankings will be updated.