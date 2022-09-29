Vanderbilt Alabama
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

SEC Quarterback Stat Rankings Following Week 4

Jolie Katzen September 29, 2022 College Football, Football, SEC 18 Views

With 4 weeks of SEC play under the belt, ranking the performances of SEC quarterbacks becomes more accurate.  Looking at data trends from the first 4 weeks provides good insight into how these quarterbacks will perform in the next few weeks ahead of the SEC football season.

Passing Yards Ranking- Per Game Average

Passing Completion Percentage

  • Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 74.2%
  • Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 74.1%
  • Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 73%
  • Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 71.7%
  • KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 69.1%
  • Bryce Young (Alabama) – 68.6%
  • Will Levis (Kentucky) – 67.5%
  • Brady Cook (Missouri) – 63.3%
  • TJ Finley (Auburn) – 62.3%
  • Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 62.2%
  • Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) – 62.1%
  • AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 58.3%
  • Robby Ashford (Auburn) – 57.1%
  • Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 53.7%
  • Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 53.3%

Quarterback Rushing Yards

  • KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 274 yards
  • Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) – 264 yards
  • Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 262 yards
  • Robby Ashford (Auburn) – 204 yards
  • Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 201 yards
  • Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 196 yards
  • Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 175 yards
  • Brady Cook (Missouri) – 158 yards
  • Bryce Young (Alabama) – 150 yards
  • Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 73 yards
  • Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 44 yards
  • Will Levis (Kentucky), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) – negative yards
  • AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) does not have enough carries to compare

Total Quarterback Touchdowns (passing and rushing)

  • Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 16 TDs
  • Bryce Young (Alabama) – 15 TDs
  • Will Levis (Kentucky) – 12 TDs
  • KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 12 TDs
  • Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 11 TDs
  • Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) – 10 TDs
  • Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 9 TDs
  • Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 8 TDs
  • Anthony Richardson (Florida) -7 TDs
  • Brady Cook (Missouri) – 6 TDs
  • AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 6 TDs
  • Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss ) – 5 TDs
  • Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Max Johnson (Texas A&M), TJ Finley (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn) each have two touchdowns
FILE – Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) throws during warmups in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Daniels announced Wednesday, April 13, 2022, that he plans to transfer to West Virginia. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

SEC Football Quarterback Interceptions

  • Hendon Hooker, Jayden Daniels, AJ Swann, and Max Johnson all have zero interceptions.
  • Stetson Bennett has one INT in 124 attempts. KJ Jefferson has one INT in 97 attempts. Mike Wright has one INT in 65 attempts.
  • Bryce Young (121 pass attempts) and Jaxson Dart (82 pass attempts) have two interceptions each.
  • Will Rogers has three interceptions in 189 pass attempts.
  • Will Levis (117 attempts), Brady Cook (109 attempts), and TJ Finley (53 attempts) have four interceptions each.
  • Spencer Rattler (124 attempts) and Anthony Richardson (121 attempts) have five interceptions each.

After a few more game weeks, these rankings will be updated.

