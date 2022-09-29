SEC Quarterback Stat Rankings Following Week 4

With 4 weeks of SEC play under the belt, ranking the performances of SEC quarterbacks becomes more accurate. Looking at data trends from the first 4 weeks provides good insight into how these quarterbacks will perform in the next few weeks ahead of the SEC football season.
Passing Yards Ranking- Per Game Average
- Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 356.5 yards
- Stetson Bennett(Georgia) – 306 yards
- Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 298.3 yards
- Will Levis (Kentucky) – 296.3 yards
- Bryce Young (Alabama) – 257.3 yards
- KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 235.3 yards
- Spencer Rattler – (South Carolina) – 227 yards
- Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 219 yards
- Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 208.8 yards
- Brady Cook (Missouri) – 201.3 yards
- Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 174.3 yards
- TJ Finley (Auburn) – 143.7 yards
- AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 141.8 yards
- Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 104.7 yards
- Robby Ashford(Auburn) – 93 yards
Passing Completion Percentage
- Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 74.2%
- Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 74.1%
- Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 73%
- Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 71.7%
- KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 69.1%
- Bryce Young (Alabama) – 68.6%
- Will Levis (Kentucky) – 67.5%
- Brady Cook (Missouri) – 63.3%
- TJ Finley (Auburn) – 62.3%
- Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 62.2%
- Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) – 62.1%
- AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 58.3%
- Robby Ashford (Auburn) – 57.1%
- Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 53.7%
- Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 53.3%
Quarterback Rushing Yards
- KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 274 yards
- Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) – 264 yards
- Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 262 yards
- Robby Ashford (Auburn) – 204 yards
- Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) – 201 yards
- Anthony Richardson (Florida) – 196 yards
- Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 175 yards
- Brady Cook (Missouri) – 158 yards
- Bryce Young (Alabama) – 150 yards
- Max Johnson (Texas A&M) – 73 yards
- Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 44 yards
- Will Levis (Kentucky), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) – negative yards
- AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) does not have enough carries to compare
Total Quarterback Touchdowns (passing and rushing)
- Will Rogers (Mississippi State) – 16 TDs
- Bryce Young (Alabama) – 15 TDs
- Will Levis (Kentucky) – 12 TDs
- KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) – 12 TDs
- Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) – 11 TDs
- Mike Wright (Vanderbilt) – 10 TDs
- Stetson Bennett (Georgia) – 9 TDs
- Jayden Daniels (LSU) – 8 TDs
- Anthony Richardson (Florida) -7 TDs
- Brady Cook (Missouri) – 6 TDs
- AJ Swann (Vanderbilt) – 6 TDs
- Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss ) – 5 TDs
- Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Max Johnson (Texas A&M), TJ Finley (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn) each have two touchdowns
SEC Football Quarterback Interceptions
- Hendon Hooker, Jayden Daniels, AJ Swann, and Max Johnson all have zero interceptions.
- Stetson Bennett has one INT in 124 attempts. KJ Jefferson has one INT in 97 attempts. Mike Wright has one INT in 65 attempts.
- Bryce Young (121 pass attempts) and Jaxson Dart (82 pass attempts) have two interceptions each.
- Will Rogers has three interceptions in 189 pass attempts.
- Will Levis (117 attempts), Brady Cook (109 attempts), and TJ Finley (53 attempts) have four interceptions each.
- Spencer Rattler (124 attempts) and Anthony Richardson (121 attempts) have five interceptions each.
After a few more game weeks, these rankings will be updated.