Top Week Eight College Football Games

Through seven weeks of a hectic college football season, nine teams remain undefeated. Tennessee was able to pull off one of the biggest wins in their program history last week, perfectly representing what the college football landscape has looked like for the past few months. Let’s take a look at some of the top matchups in week eight.

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Two surprising Pac-12 teams have combined for a total of one loss this season. The Bruins are led by senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson who has over 1,500 yards passing and 15 touchdowns on the year. Jake Bobo has been a consistent target for Thompson-Robinson catching five touchdowns on the year.

Oregon, after being embarrassed by Georgia in week one, has made a turnaround. Led by former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, the Ducks have strung together five straight wins, including a convincing one over No. 12 BYU.

UCLA is a six point favorite according to Vegas, although Oregon has won 21 consecutive games at home. This will be a back-and-forth matchup led by two explosive quarterbacks.

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

Just because Texas is ranked lower and on the road, do not count the Longhorns out. Texas has looked like a different team with quarterback Quinn Ewers at the helm. While he was injured, Texas dropped a game to Texas Tech but has since had convincing wins over West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Along with Ewers, Texas has one of the best running backs in the nation in Bijan Robinson. Through seven games, Robinson has 780 yards and 10 touchdowns.

On the road again 🤘 🏈 Texas at Oklahoma State

📅 Saturday, Oct. 22 | 2:30 PM CT

📍Boone Pickens Stadium

📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/6PGEjAVvZK — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 17, 2022

Oklahoma State’s lone loss of the season came in heartbreaking fashion last week in double overtime to No. 8 TCU. After blowing an early 24-7 lead, the Cowboys leave last week with a sour taste in their mouth.

The Cowboys are led by senior quarterback Spencer Sanders who has thrown for over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Longhorns and Cowboys will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

Once again, don’t let the rankings deceive you. LSU is coming off a strong win against Florida last week in a game where their offense was hard to stop.

Former Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the driving force for this LSU offense through seven weeks. He leads the team in both passing and rushing and accounted for all six touchdowns last week against the Gators. Daniels has 10 touchdowns in the air and an additional six on the ground.

Ole Miss is undefeated up to this point, in large part thanks to quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart has been sharp all year with almost 1,500 yards passing and 11 touchdowns.

Coming off a convincing win against Auburn, the Rebels are two point underdogs when they travel to Baton Rouge this weekend. The Tigers and Rebels will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Other Games to Look Out For