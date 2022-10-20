Magic Fall to Pistons 113-109

The Orlando Magic didn’t find the start to the NBA regular season they were hoping for after suffering a 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

The Magic started off strong, finding an 11-point lead when the first quarter came to an end. The Pistons responded with some heavy momentum throughout the second quarter and then solidified their lead heading into the fourth quarter following a series of three-point shots.

Background

Last season, Orlando finished last in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record. The Magic lost three of four games against Detroit in their meetings, last season. The two teams will face each other again in late December, where the Magic will be looking for redemption.

This is now head coach Jamahl Mosley’s second season working with the Magic. He formerly worked with the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach for seven seasons making the playoffs four times.

Magic Young Stars

Wednesday’s game proved just how reliable their No. 1 overall pick, Paolo Banchero, is. The 19-year old from Duke put up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Banchero is the first rookie since LeBron James in 2003 to post at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in an NBA debut. Banchero was the backbone of their attempt to make a comeback in the fourth quarter. The rookie put up 13 points in the final quarter, but it was ultimately not enough to defeat Detroit on the road.

Paolo Banchero tonight: 27 PTS*

9 REB

5 AST

2 BLK

11-18 FG *most points by a #1 pick in their @NBA debut since LeBron James (25) pic.twitter.com/I2oosyYXYh — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 20, 2022

In his one year at Duke, Banchero led the Blue Devils to the Final Four. He started all 39 games and averaged 17.2 points, shooting 47.8% from the field with 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Leading all freshmen nationally in scoring, Banchero decided to declare for the NBA draft in April.

Other young players proved themselves essential to the Magic’s season ahead. Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner joined Banchero’s strong play, putting up 21 and 20 points, respectively.

.@jalensuggs last night: 21 PTS* • 3 AST • 8-11 FG *18 PTS in the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/Xy5z3dP1dD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 20, 2022

The Pistons

Both teams relied heavily on their new players to hold key roles throughout the game. Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, put up 19 points in his debut. Ivey looked comfortable driving past players on the court and proved key to helping turn the game in the Pistons favor during the second quarter. Ivey also prematurely ended his collegiate career at Purdue to turn to the league. In his time at college, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Veteran Bojan Bogdanovic also proved himself as a valuable new edition, recording 24 points in his debut in the Motor City. Bogdanovic formerly played for the Utah Jazz where he played a key role as a perimeter shooter in Utah.

We put it on for our CITY! That's a #Pistons W! 🔹@44Bojan: 24 PTS / 5 REB / 6 3PM

🔹@IveyJaden: 19 PTS / 4 AST / 3 REB / 3 STL

🔹@CadeCunningham_: 18 PTS / 10 AST

🔹@JalenDuren: 14 PTS / 11 REB / 3 BLK

🔹@Dreamville_33: 14 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST / 2 STL pic.twitter.com/LZmiBDG0c1 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 20, 2022

Up Next

The Magic are back on the road Friday taking on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. while the Pistons travel to New York to take on the Knicks.