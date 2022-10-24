The Gator soccer squad traveled to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama for their last away match of the season and lost 2-0 on Sunday October 23rd.

The Gators come into the game 2-12-1, sitting at the bottom of the SEC East. Alabama entered the contest 15-1-1 at the top of the SEC West and undefeated in their division. By winning, Alabama secured the SEC regular season title.

The Gators came into the game undermanned, with only two subs compared to the Tide’s five.

First Half

The match started with both squads battling for possession, going up and down the field. It was physical from the whistle, with four fouls and a yellow card in the first 30 minutes.

The Gators started hot taking three shots, one on goal before Alabama capitalized on excellent positioning from a throw-in.

The match’s first goal comes in the 26th minute. The shot comes off a volley from Alabama’s Kat Rogers, assisted by Riley Tanner and Marianna Annest.

Both teams had taken five shots going into the locker room at the half. The Gators had three on goal, all being saved. Alabama had one shot on goal resulting in a score.

The Gators’ most significant problem and Alabama’s greatest asset has been McKinley Crone. The keeper for Alabama had three integral saves in the first half.

The score going into the second half was Alabama 1-0 over Florida.

Second Half

The Tide came out of the half strongly, exposing the Gator defense with a goal in the 48th minute. The goal came from Riley Tanner, the second shot on target and the second goal for the Tide.

Alabama kept finding itself in a good shooting position early in the second half. In 20 minutes, the Tide had taken six shots, more than they took in the first half.

With 20 minutes left in the second half, the Gators didn’t give up. They had taken four shots, two being saved by Crone, keeping the Gators scoreless.

The match ends with Alabama up 2-0 after taking 13 shots in the second half. The Gators took half as many shots as the Tide’s 18 and couldn’t convert a single shot on goal.

The Tide had controlled much of the second half and punished the Gator defense while peppering the goal. Both keepers played a great game, with Crone making five saves and Florida’s Alexa Goldberg making four.

Next Bout

Florida plays its final game at home Thursday, October 27, at 6 pm against 8-5-5 Texas A&M.