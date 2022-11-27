The Big 12 wrapped up regular season action on Saturday ahead of next week’s Big 12 Championship game. The Big 12’s top two teams, TCU and Kansas State, are set to meet in the title game next Saturday.

A lot of new faces came to the forefront of the conference this year, as new teams stepped to the top of the Big 12. Here’s a look at the Big 12’s top performers after the 2022 regular season.

Max Duggan, TCU

TCU quarterback Max Duggan has had quite the season, lifting his team to a 12-0 record and a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. He has also played his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Duggan leads the Big 12 in completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Not only have his statistics been impressive, but his character and persistence have been just as spectacular.

Trailing against Baylor in the final minute and without his starting running back and top two receivers, Duggan led the Horned Frogs down the field in less than two minutes to set up a game-winning field goal.

“I LOVE YOU” Three simple words from @MaxDuggan_10 to Griffin Kell after his game winning kick. 1:34 left with no Kendre Miller, no Quentin Johnston, no Derius Davis. Duggan led a magical drive, capped with a stone cold field goal. @TCUFootball remains undefeated. pic.twitter.com/ICuhy1inUA — Robbie Fuelling (@RobbieFuelling) November 19, 2022

Duggan ended the regular season with three games of four or more touchdowns. He also threw for over 300 yards five different times and finished the year with 34 total touchdowns.

Duggan was potentially the Big 12’s best player this year. Don’t be surprised to see Duggan in New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist come December.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was one of the most lethal backs in all of college football this season. He ended the season rushing for a Big 12-leading 1,580 yards, good enough for fifth in the nation. He also found the endzone 20 times, as well as rushed for over 100 yards in nine of their last ten games.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson regular season stat-line: • 258 Attempts

• 1.894 Total Yards

• 6.1 YPC

• 20 Total TD Absolute WORKHORSE and is going to be awesome to watch in the NFL. #cfb #collegefootball #Texas #ncaa pic.twitter.com/rllEoUJr6w — JWP Sports  (@JWPSports) November 27, 2022

Robinson led the Big 12 in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and average rushing yards per game.

He also rushed for over 200 yards twice on the year, including 243 against Kansas, in which he punched in four touchdowns as well.

While Texas had some bumps in the road with the injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers, Robinson created a sense of consistency in the Longhorns’ offense. He was also someone that backup quarterback Hudson Card could depend on. In the three games that Card started during the absence of Ewers, Robinson averaged 129 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns.

Robinson was an extremely consistent part of the Texas offense and did so while being the Big 12’s best running back.

Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State

Defensive players often slip under the radar, but Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II was not one of them.

Taylor II not only led the Big 12 in interceptions but he was tied atop the nation for interceptions with six.

He was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week following his two-interception performance against Texas. He also finished the regular season with picks in three straight games.

Jason Taylor II with his 6th INT of the season and #8 in his career. The senior from OKC also has: 18 passes defensed

2 fumble recoveries

1 forced fumble

1 blocked kick

1 kick return TD

3 total TD

8.5 TFL

2.5 sacks Right place, right time guy pic.twitter.com/eHnK4gq1oA — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) November 26, 2022

Taylor II’s presence in the passing game was obvious, but he also played a big role in the run game. He was second on the team with 87 total tackles, 72 of which were solo tackles, good enough to lead the team.

Kendre Miller, TCU

TCU running back Kendre Miller spent much of the season in the shadows of Max Duggan. However, Miller was casting shadows of his own throughout his incredibly impressive season.

Miller scored in every single game of the regular season to finish the season with 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 100 yards seven times throughout the year.

He was ranked second in the conference in rushing touchdowns and fourth in rushing yards.

With a touchdown in the Big 12 Championship game, Miller would tie LaDainian Tomlinson for the most consecutive games with a touchdown to start a season.

Kendre Miller is going off this season! 💯 @TCUFootball Will he tie LDT's streak? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ThMrpCa5cI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 22, 2022

Miller has done an excellent job complementing quarterback Max Duggan and as a result, finds his group in the Big 12 Championship and the CFP hunt.