Rose Bowl Approves New CFP Format

The Rose Bowl signed an agreement with the College Football Playoff Wednesday night allowing the playoff to expand to 12 teams. The new playoff format is set to begin in 2024.

“This is a historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, in a press release on Wednesday. “More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni and student-athletes. I’m grateful to my colleagues on the board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and for their resolve to get expansion across the goal line and for the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible.”

Preview of 2024

The first round of the playoff will take place just before Christmas on the weekend of Dec. 21. First-round games will be played at the home field of the higher-seeded team. Or, the game will take place at another site designated by the higher-seeded institution.

Also, per the College Football Playoff, the four quarterfinal games and two semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis.

The Rose Bowl was the final roadblock for the committee to overcome before agreeing to the expansion. The Rose Bowl had doubts committing because they were worried their bowl was not going to have a spot. Before approving, they wanted to make sure the traditions stayed strong.

Potential Field

The expansion opens the playoff to teams that aren’t in a power-five conference. Additionally, the move allows teams who may have suffered an early season loss to rebound and get in, as well.

For example, Coastal Carolina would be able to sneak in at the No. 12 spot if the 12-team playoff was implemented this year.

Here is an example of what the bracket would look like right now with a 12-team bracket.

The new playoff format will be implemented in the 2024-2025 season. The new opportunity will allow new team’s to compete for a playoff appearance and a National Championship.

