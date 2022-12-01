Hurricanes Extend Their Win Streak Against PK Yonge

By Evan Fleischer and Ainsley Davis

The 2-0 Gainesville High School Hurricanes looked to extend their early win streak in their Tuesday night home game against the 0-2 PK Yonge Blue Wave. The mere ten-minute bus ride for the Blue Wave meant an energized and ready team on both sides and an electric Gainesville crowd

Quarter 1

GHS won the early possession from the tip-off and got right into the action. Senior Theo Stevens put the first points on the board and gave GHS a 2-0 lead to start the game. The tables quickly turned and the Blue Wave were able to rally up 2 points and a foul, giving them free throw opportunities.

Yet, a great takeaway and layup by GHS senior Seth Childers tied the game back up 4-4. PK Yonge continued to find the net with a great three-pointer out of senior guard, Elijah Harris. The Hurricanes responded swiftly with a three-pointer from Theo Stevens, putting GHS on top 10-9. Quarter one ended in an 11-11 tie game.

Quarter 2

The second quarter started slowly with great defensive stops by both teams. GHS senior Cormac Davis eventually found the net for the first points of the quarter, giving the Hurricanes a 13-11 lead. The Hurricanes continued rolling with a breakaway layup by Stevens, creating the largest deficit of the game with a score of 17-11 in the Hurricanes’ favor.

PK Yonge sophomore Aidan Bell scored on two consecutive possessions to tie the game up 17-17. Both teams began racking up points with two three-pointers out of PK Yonge senior Moses Horne, and a three-point shot from GHS senior Josh Hayes. The tight quarter finished in fashion as the Blue Wave walked into the locker room with a 25-24 lead at the half.

Quarter 3

The third quarter began with a huge GHS block by Josh Hayes to force a turnover. However, PK Yonge responded with a defensive stop, a pull-up jumper and a three-pointer to extend their lead. The Canes fought back with the help of Josh Hayes, making two free throws and a fast break lay-up to tie the score at 30. The back-and-forth battle continued with both teams at the sinking foul shots. An end-of-the-quarter run by GHS that included an Anthony Leivonen three-pointer, steal, and fast break put them ahead 39-36 at the end of the quarter.

Quarter 4

Hoping to carry their momentum from the end of the third, the Canes came out hot with the help of Seth Childers, who forced a turnover and pushed the ball ahead for a Josh Hayes fast-break dunk. Senior Theo Stevens also helped extend the lead with a quick drive and score, putting GHS up 43-37. After a few sloppy mistakes by the Canes, PK Yonge took advantage, and hit a three-pointer to put them on top, 44-43. A three-point battle took place, with alternating Hurricane and Blue Wave shots, including an impressive step-back by Seth Childers.

At the end of the shooting match, PK Yonge led by 1 with three minutes left in the game. Theo Stevens brought the Canes back on top with an exciting and-1. Despite missed free throws, PK Yonge was never able to close the tight lead by missing a free throw that had the opportunity to tie the game with 3.8 seconds to go. A GHS rebound secured the win. Final score: 57-54 GHS.