Army Prevails Over Navy with Double Overtime Win in America’s Game

They step foot on the gridiron as rivals today, and brothers on the battlefield tomorrow.

America’s game returned to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday as the Army and Navy went head-to-head in what was the first-ever overtime contest of the series. The Black Knights were victorious over the Midshipmen as Army kicker Quinn Maretzki sealed the deal on a 20-17 win, kicking a 39-yard field goal in double-overtime. Cadets flooded the field as the Black Knights joined arms, proudly chanting “On, Brave Old Army Team.”

Down to the Wire

The Midshipmen came out of the half trailing the Black Knights 7-3. However, Navy fullback Anton Hall Jr. ignited a spark for the navy blue and gold, finding the end zone on an explosive 77-yard touchdown run.

https://twitter.com/ellie_shreve/status/1601706332708405248?s=20&t=9ExdQTEAdA28Gm0nn8T1Iw

The kick from Bijan Nichols was good, and the Navy reclaimed the lead 10-7 with 4:09 remaining in the third.

The Black Knights fought back, responding with a 37-yard field goal from Maretzki, tying the score at 10 and sending the game into overtime for the first time in series history.

Immediately into overtime, Army running back Markel Johnson punched in a 25-yard touchdown run for the black and gold. Now leading 17-10, the Black Knights embraced one another, confident the game was theirs for the taking.

However, on the other sideline, the Midshipmen were not ready to sail away from this battle. The Navy had their first completion of the game as quarterback Xavier Arline connected with slotback Maquel Haywood for a 25-yard touchdown.

The #ArmyNavyGame goes into OVERTIME for the first time in series history. @ArmyWP_Football scores on a 25-yard TD run from Markel Johnson, but @NavyFB answers right back as Xavier Arline connects with Maquel Haywood for 25 yards for the TOUCHDOWN!

pic.twitter.com/4HEOvExG8E — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) December 10, 2022

The Brigade of Midshipmen erupted in the stands. The contest, now tied at 17, went into double-overtime.

Then as Navy’s Hall Jr. dove for the end zone, Army defensive linemen Austin Hill forced a fumble that was recovered by Army defensive lineman Darius Richardson.

Following, Maretzki completed the game-winning field goal, allowing the Black Knights to prevail in the 123rd Army-Navy game.

Army has now won five of the last seven meetings, dating back to their signature win in 2016, when the Black Knights snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Midshipmen.

And now, these football rivals will stand together on one team, protecting the Red, White and Blue.

Behind the Uniforms

For the seventh season, Army Football and the United States Military Academy history department worked alongside Nike to design and create a special uniform for the Army-Navy Game. The 2022 Army West Point uniforms for the 123rd Army-Navy game represent the soldiers of the 1st Armored Division during World War II.

This year signifies the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch, the 1st Armored Division’s entry into the crucible of combat and the defeat of forces in North Africa. Additionally, the uniforms are adorned with the patches of the “Iron Soldiers” as the Black Knights took the field telling the story of “Old Ironsides.”

The design of the uniforms symbolizes the M3 tank as the number font printed on the jerseys is based off of the typography on the tanks as well as the mud splatters. Additionally, the 1st Armored Division patch is on all of the helmets.

On the other sideline, the uniforms of the Midshipmen hold a special meaning of their own. Navy collaborated with Under Armour on a space-themed design to signify their 54 graduates who have gone on to become astronauts. This group amounts for the highest number from any university, a prestigious honor.

Furthermore, the uniforms honor Bruce McCandless, a Naval Academy graduate who took the first untethered spacewalk in 1984. The American flag and NASA spacewalk suit is represented by the red stripes atop the white uniform, while the white cleats symbolize moon boots.