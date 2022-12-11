USC’s Williams Wins Heisman

The Heisman Trophy Ceremony took place in New York on Saturday Night. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was awarded the trophy, often considered the most prestigious award in college sports.

Congratulations to USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner! pic.twitter.com/08TUdf5SfH — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 11, 2022

Williams’ 2022 Campaign

The sophomore quarterback had quite the 2022 season after transferring from Oklahoma.

Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 372 yards and an additional 10 scores.

His 37 touchdown passes are tied for the most in the nation, along with fellow Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud and Houston’s Clayton Tune.

Williams led the Trojans to an 11-1 regular season record and a berth in the Pac-12 Championship. Despite losing the championship game, he was also honored as the conference’s offensive player of the year.

The Heisman Trophy is the latest addition to Williams’ trophy closet after a big week for the quarterback. Earlier in the week, he was also awarded the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards. The Maxwell Award is presented to the most outstanding player, while the Walter Camp Award is given to the player of the year.

Williams and No. 10 USC will play No. 16 Tulane in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 2.

First Trojan Since 2005

Williams is the first USC Trojan to win the Heisman Trophy since Reggie Bush in 2005, however, Bush had his win vacated.

USC has had seven prior Heisman Trophy winners, with Williams becoming the program’s eighth. He joins Mike Garrett, O.J. Simpson, Charles White, Marcus Allen, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush as the only Trojans to ever win the award. As a result, USC is now tied for the program with the most Heisman Trophy winners, with Bush’s award no longer valid.

Williams is the third quarterback in USC’s history to win and is the 38th quarterback to ever win the award.

Heisman Voting Results

The Heisman finalists have arrived 👏 Who's taking home the trophy? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/stkf6F0ncU — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 10, 2022

Williams earned an overwhelming amount of the first-place votes. He earned 544 first-place votes and a total of 2,031 points.

Max Duggan finished in second place. He earned 188 first-place votes and 1,420 total points. C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth respectively. Although not a finalist, Hendon Hooker came in fifth place. However, he did win the Nissan Fan Vote.

Duggan was viewed as Williams’ biggest competitor for the award, as he won the Davey O’Brien award as the nation’s top quarterback earlier in the week.