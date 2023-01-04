Dolphins Sign Glennon Amidst Quarterback Injuries

Share Facebook

Twitter

Injuries have struck few teams harder than Miami, with the team’s quarterback room taking the biggest hit.

The Dolphins have signed journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon to the team’s practice squad amidst a flurry of recent injuries.

With the Dolphins preparing to be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie, Miami is signing veteran QB Mike Glennon to its practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2023

This news comes following injuries to Miami’s top two quarterbacks: with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both out injured.

Tagovailoa is out after suffering a concussion during Christmas Day’s loss to the Packers. This was Tagovailoa’s third interception this season – putting both his long-term health and career at risk.

Bridgewater, his backup, dislocated his finger during last weekend’s loss to the Patriots. Skylar Thompson, the team’s third-string rookie quarterback, stepped in to replace Bridgewater. Thompson is expected to start the team’s game this Sunday against the Jets, with Glennon a possibility to be promoted to the active roster as a backup.

Glennon is a journeyman quarterback who started his career with Tampa Bay, where he showed promise. In 2017, Glennon signed a 3-year, $45 million contract with the Chicago Bears. Ultimately Glennon would disappoint in Chicago, starting just four games before his benching. Since then, Glennon has floated between teams, with stops in Arizona, Oakland, New York and Jacksonville. Miami is Glennon’s seventh team.

The Dolphins remain in the playoff hunt, but just barely. Miami stares at the party through a window, kicked out after five straight losses.

The Patriots are in poll position in the 7th seed at 8-8. For the Dolphins to make the playoffs, they would have to beat the Jets on Sunday and the Patriots would have to lose to the Bills.