Georgia Bulldogs Win National Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs crushed the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to win the national championship Monday night.

The No. 1 ranked Georgia team was undefeated with a 15-0 record and topped off their impeccable season in fashion, becoming the first group to win back-to-back national titles in the College Football Playoff era. They’re the first consecutive winners since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 in the BCS era.

Elite Quarterback Play from the Veteran

Contributing to the Bulldogs’ dominance was QB Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s Heisman finalist. Bennett finished his final collegiate game 18-for-25 with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns. When he checked out of the game in the fourth quarter, Bennett was shown immense gratitude from the Bulldog fans.

Bennett totaled six touchdowns, tying Joe Burrow for the most responsible for in a game in CFP history. Burrow set the record in 2020 with LSU.

Bennett sealed the deal with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey late in the third quarter.

Pure Dominance

Georgia had all the momentum going in to halftime, as they dominated the clock for the first 30 minutes. They led time of possession 19-11, scoring 28 consecutive points before breaking for the interlude with a 38-7 advantage.

In the second half, once it became clear there would be no Horned Frogs miracle, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sent in his second-teamers. At that point, it was a commanding 52-7 lead for the Dawgs.

Duggan After the Loss

TCU QB Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up, stuck it out for his squad despite the insurmountable deficit. He went 14-for-22 with 152 passing yards and a first-quarter touchdown run to make it 10-7, the closest the score ever got.

After the game, Duggan acknowledged his teammates and the precious moments surrounding their common love for the game of football.

A Historic Win

The Georgia Bulldogs’ 58-point victory was the largest in the 20-plus-year span of CFP championship games, dating back to 1998. Their 65 points put up on the Frogs is the most ever one.