Chelsea Sign Mudryk In $108 Million Deal

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, sitting in 10th, have made yet another big money purchase in an effort to boost the club.

Chelsea FC have signed winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, per the English club.

Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk after agreeing personal terms with the Blues. 🤝 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2023

The Ukrainian wing will reportedly cost the club $108 million. This figure makes Mudryk the fourth-most expensive signing in Premier League history.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” said Mudryk. “This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk has impressed this season in Ukraine. During the 2021/2022 season, his first on the senior team, Mudryk scored two goals and contributed 7 assists in just 11 matches. This season, the winger has 18 goal contributions in all competitions for Shakhtar, including 3 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League.

The Ukrainian has also starred for the Ukrainian national team this season. Mudryk has 8 caps for Ukraine since his international debut in June’s World Cup playoffs against Scotland.

Following the transfer, Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov has pledged $25 million to help Ukrainian soldiers and their families during their conflict with Russia.

“We’re proud of Mudryk. We will play a friendly against Chelsea at Donbass Arena in a Ukrainian Donetsk,” said Akhmetov. “I am allocating $25 million today to help our soldiers, defenders, and their families.”