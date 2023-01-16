Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, holds Ukreainian flag and applauds during a half time of the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Chelsea Sign Mudryk In $108 Million Deal

Connor O'Bryan January 16, 2023 Champions League, International Soccer, Premier League, Soccer, World Cup, World Cup 2022 114 Views

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea, sitting in 10th, have made yet another big money purchase in an effort to boost the club.

Chelsea FC have signed winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, per the English club.

The Ukrainian wing will reportedly cost the club $108 million. This figure makes Mudryk the fourth-most expensive signing in Premier League history.

“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” said Mudryk. “This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”

Mudryk has impressed this season in Ukraine. During the 2021/2022 season, his first on the senior team, Mudryk scored two goals and contributed 7 assists in just 11 matches. This season, the winger has 18 goal contributions in all competitions for Shakhtar, including 3 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League.

The Ukrainian has also starred for the Ukrainian national team this season. Mudryk has 8 caps for Ukraine since his international debut in June’s World Cup playoffs against Scotland.

Following the transfer, Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov has pledged $25 million to help Ukrainian soldiers and their families during their conflict with Russia. 

“We’re proud of Mudryk. We will play a friendly against Chelsea at Donbass Arena in a Ukrainian Donetsk,” said Akhmetov. “I am allocating $25 million today to help our soldiers, defenders, and their families.”

Tags

About Connor O'Bryan

Connor O'Bryan is a world soccer reporter for ESPN Gainesville. He also sometimes covers baseball and other sports. He has previously written for WUFT Gainesville and for Atrium Magazine. Connor also cohosts the "Off The Bar Podcast", a student driven podcast that focuses on the global soccer landscape.

Check Also

Champions League Group E Preview

To the casual soccer fan, Champions League Group E seems straightforward. The group features two …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties