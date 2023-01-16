MLS Starlet Durán Signs With Aston Villa

Share Facebook

The past few seasons have seen a wave of young, exciting talent move from Major League Soccer to Europe. Jhon Durán is the next wonder kid to make such a move.

19-year-0ld Chicago Fire striker Durán has signed with Aston Villa, per the Premier League club.

Aston Villa can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker, Jhon Durán. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 16, 2023

The transfer is still subject to agreed-upon personal terms between Aston Villa and Durán, as well as a physical.

Per MLS Insider Tom Bogert, the deal could reach $22 million, with a reported $18 million fee and $4 million in add-ons. Chicago Fire will also reportedly retain a sell-on percentage in the deal. Durán’s fee currently stands as the third-highest outbound transfer fee in MLS history, only trailing Alphonso Davies and Miguel Almiron.

The Colombian forward just finished his first MLS season, tallying 8 goals and 3 assists in 27 appearances. Chicago had acquired Durán from Colombian club Envigado FC in 2021. Durán had 9 goals and 4 assists for his home club.

The young striker is beginning to feature for his home country as well, totaling 3 senior appearances for Colombia. Durán is currently with Colombia’s U-20 side at the South American U-20 Championship.

Durán joins other sold players in a profitable period for Chicago Fire. Chicago officially transferred young star goalkeeper Gaga Slonina to Chelsea earlier this month in a $15 million move. Fire also sold Polish wingback Przemysław Frankowski to French Club RC Lens last year and retained 10% of Djordje Mihailovic’s transfer fee when he moved to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.