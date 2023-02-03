No.15 Florida Tennis Tops No.12 FSU

Share Facebook

The No. 15 Gators Men’s tennis team came from behind to defeat No. 12 FSU 4-2 at College MatchDay at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.

It was the sixth time in program history that Florida competed in College Matchday and are 3-2 against the Seminoles in the competition. This year’s event was streamed on ESPN+.

Gators Grab Doubles Point

The duo of Will Grant and Axel Nefve got things going for the Gators on court one. The pair broke serve to take an early 3-1 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory.

Shortly after, No. 10 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Maks Silagy.

Clutch Singles Play

Up 1-0, the Gators would just need three singles matches to clinch the match. Florida State’s No. 12 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc dispatched Axel Nefve 6-1, 6-4 to tie the dual match at 1-1. Lukas Grief then fell to Joshua Dous-Karpenschif 7-5, 6-2 to give the Seminoles a 2-1 lead with four matches still in play.

Togan Tokac won three straight games to take the first set 6-3. The freshman then clinched the match in a second set tiebreak, winning 6-3, 7-6 (2) overall to tie FSU up at 2-2.

Next, No. 51 Nate Bonetto grabbed his highest-ranked win of his career over No. 24 Youcef Rihane 6-4, 7-6 (8). Bonetto reeled off three consecutive points to clinch the match in the tiebreak and put Florida up 3-2.

Needing just one more win to clinch the match, the Gators turned to their standout freshman. No. 93 Jonah Braswell rallied back after down 6-3 in the first set tiebreak to take the set tiebreak 10-8. Braswell won four consecutive games in the second set to clinch the match for the Gators. Braswell won 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Next for Gators Men’s Tennis

The Gators will be back at the USTA national campus this weekend to take on No. 7 USC and No. 16 Stanford in the SEC/Pac-12 challenge.