No.15 Florida Tennis Tops No.12 FSU

Jake Bower February 3, 2023 Gators Tennis, SEC, Tennis 123 Views

The No. 15 Gators Men’s tennis team came from behind to defeat No. 12 FSU 4-2 at College MatchDay at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Florida.

It was the sixth time in program history that Florida competed in College Matchday and are 3-2 against the Seminoles in the competition. This year’s event was streamed on ESPN+.

Gators Grab Doubles Point

The duo of Will Grant and Axel Nefve got things going for the Gators on court one. The pair broke serve to take an early 3-1 lead and held on for a 6-3 victory.

Shortly after, No. 10 Tanapatt Nirundorn and Togan Tokac clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over Joshua Dous-Karpenschif and Maks Silagy.

Clutch Singles Play

Up 1-0, the Gators would just need three singles matches to clinch the match. Florida State’s No. 12 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc dispatched Axel Nefve 6-1, 6-4 to tie the dual match at 1-1. Lukas Grief then fell to Joshua Dous-Karpenschif 7-5, 6-2 to give the Seminoles a 2-1 lead with four matches still in play.

Togan Tokac won three straight games to take the first set 6-3. The freshman then clinched the match in a second set tiebreak, winning 6-3, 7-6 (2) overall to tie FSU up at 2-2.

Next, No. 51 Nate Bonetto grabbed his highest-ranked win of his career over No. 24 Youcef Rihane 6-4, 7-6 (8). Bonetto reeled off three consecutive points to clinch the match in the tiebreak and put Florida up 3-2.

Needing just one more win to clinch the match, the Gators turned to their standout freshman. No. 93 Jonah Braswell rallied back after down 6-3 in the first set tiebreak to take the set tiebreak 10-8. Braswell won four consecutive games in the second set to clinch the match for the Gators. Braswell won 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Next for Gators Men’s Tennis

The Gators will be back at the USTA national campus this weekend to take on No. 7 USC and No. 16 Stanford in the SEC/Pac-12 challenge.

