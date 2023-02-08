LeBron James breaks the NBA’s all-time scoring record

Share Facebook

Twitter

History was made last night in Los Angeles as Lebron James becomes the new NBA all-time leading scorer.

James surpassed six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it was a record that hadn’t been touched in 39 years.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Third Quarter Remark

It was a setback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter that put a mark on history.

When the record was first made by Abdul-Jabbar in April 1984, James wasn’t even born yet. The new all-time scoring record sits at 38,388 points.

Before the game, James had 38,352 points and needed 36 to jump the record.

He scored eight points in the first quarter and 12 more in the second as he stood 16 points away from the record at halftime.

Two layups got him within one basket before his setback jumper crossed the record.

After stapling his name into the top of the scoring category in the third quarter, he went on to score two more points in the fourth.

He would then finish the game with 38 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Though the Lakers lost 133-130 and are now two games behind the Western Conference’s final slot for the NBA tournament, the night still had James name on it.

The Celebration

His mother, wife and children were all in attendance, as well as Abdul-Jabbar.

The game came to a halt as officials stopped play and let Crypto.com Arena congratulate James.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulated him as the arena broke out in cheers.

James stood as emotions rose and Abdul-Jabbar lifted a basketball high to give to James.

An incredible moment between two of the all-time greats.#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/q29c6PN8ND — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Before the Game

James said before the game he’s never wanted to be the all-time leader, it was never a dream of his. But, says it’s crazy seeing it all unfold.

He also stated the toughest part is trying to trust the process along the way. He states he’s just grateful to even be apart of the long list of players who’s impacted the game.