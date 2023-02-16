Gators Swim and Dive Teams Leading in SEC Championships

Share Facebook

Twitter

No. 5/6 Florida Swimming is dominating in their events thus far during the SEC Championship. In just two days of competition and 15 events so far, Florida is leading the SEC for both the men’s and women’s teams. They’ll continue onto day three of the championship Thursday at College Station, Texas.

Looking Bronzed

Opening the first race of day two on Wednesday night, four Gators secured a bronze in the women’s 200 free relay. This was a strong start to what would be an eventful evening for the Gators.

Sophomore Ekaterina Nikonova who just recently joined the team this Spring has already made an immediate impact on Florida. Her ability to adapt to racing in short course yards will determine her potential to be a go-to sprinter.

Also securing a bronze, were fellow Gators seniors Katie Mack and Talia Bates, and sophomore Micayla Cronk.

Breaking Records

Records were definitely broken during day two of the SEC Championship. For the men’s side, they finished with four of the top five finalists in the 500 relay.

Jake Mitchell had the second fastest time in Florida history in the 500 relay, with a time of 4:09.85. Behind him was Alfonso Mestre, securing a bronze in the same event at 4:10.15.

Men's 500 Free Final:

A Final:

1. Jake Mitchell – 4:09.85 🥇

3. Alfonso Mestre – 4:10.15 🥉

4. Giovanni Linscheer – 4:12.69

5. Eric Brown – 4:12.95 B Final:

10. Tyler Watson – 4:13.92

11. Oskar Lindholm – 4:16.67 pic.twitter.com/cDRTr4fmfF — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 16, 2023

In the 50-freestyle, Josh Liendo takes silver, with Adam Chaney right behind taking bronze.

Macguire McDuff, Joshua Liendo, Adam Chaney, and Mestre swam home collectively with a stellar gold after finishing the 200-freestyle relay at 1:14.19.

Emma Weyant secured a bronze in the 500 freestyles, making her the sixth-fastest in Florida’s history. This is her second medal in just two days so far of the competition. This is also only her third meet so far as a Florida Gator.

Maha Amer also won silver in the 1-meter. She was able to bounce back with a strong performance during day two.

Sixth-fastest 500 free in school history 🐊

Second medal in as many days 🥉#GoGators pic.twitter.com/fK74l0QREI — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 16, 2023

Up Next

The Gators are looking strong so far in the SEC, they’re expected to continue standing out for both the men and women. After day three, the Gators will continue competing in the SEC Championship through Saturday.