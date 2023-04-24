Florida Softball Look To Avoid Series Sweep Against No. 4 Tennessee

Share Facebook

Twitter

After falling to No. 4 Tennessee 11-10 during Sunday’s game, Gators Softball will look to avoid a series sweep.

Florida has now dropped to 32-14 overall and 8-9 in the SEC.

Game 1 (9-1)

During the third inning, the Lady Vols scored six runs to reach 36-5 on the season overall and 14-2 in the SEC. In the first inning, Tennessee’s McKenna Gibson went 3-for-3 by securing a home run. Two innings later, Rylie West dropped a grand slam to secure the win for the Lady Vols.

Despite only allowing five Tennessee hits, Florida fell 9-1.

Gator shortstop Skylar Wallace managed a 2-for-3 day to bump her season average to .476. Teammate Sam Roe accounted for the remaining two Florida hits.

Game 2 (11-10)

The game two contest was a heated one. Tennessee pulled off a rally to take down Florida.

Florida began the game strong by scoring four runs in three hits and an error in the top. Two runs later, the Gators were leading 9-3.

The Lady Vols were trailing 9-3 by the fifth inning, looking for a major comeback. By the sixth inning, the Lady Vols Kiki Milloy hit a two-RBI double to tie up the game 9-9. Soon after, Lair Beautae stepped up to the plate and punched a single to give Tennessee their first lead of the game at 11-9.

At the start of the seventh inning, Payton Gottshall gave up a home run but locked it down just enough and secured two strikeouts to seal the 11-10 win for Tennessee.

B5: SEE YA LATER!!! That's Kiki's 19th home run of the season, tying the single-season record for the Lady Vols! Lady Vols 4, Gators 9https://t.co/xvkrVZNXEQ pic.twitter.com/e1XdiuncXo — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 24, 2023

SEC Standings (Overall)

Tennessee (37-5) Georgia (37-10) Arkansas (34-13) Auburn (35-14) LSU (37-11) Alabama (34-15) Texas A&M (29-17) Florida (32-13) Kentucky (27-15-1) South Carolina (32-15)

Next Up

The Gators will look to avoid a series sweep from the Lady Vols as they play the final game of the series on Monday night. The first pitch is set to begin at 7 p.m.