Florida Softball Look To Avoid Series Sweep Against No. 4 Tennessee

After falling to No. 4 Tennessee 11-10 during Sunday’s game, Gators Softball will look to avoid a series sweep.
Florida has now dropped to 32-14 overall and 8-9 in the SEC.
Ready for some Monday night softball
Florida
7pm ET


— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 24, 2023
Game 1 (9-1)
During the third inning, the Lady Vols scored six runs to reach 36-5 on the season overall and 14-2 in the SEC. In the first inning, Tennessee’s McKenna Gibson went 3-for-3 by securing a home run. Two innings later, Rylie West dropped a grand slam to secure the win for the Lady Vols.
Despite only allowing five Tennessee hits, Florida fell 9-1.
Gator shortstop Skylar Wallace managed a 2-for-3 day to bump her season average to .476. Teammate Sam Roe accounted for the remaining two Florida hits.
Got All of That One!! #GoGators
Wallace 2-for-2 | 2B & HR

— Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 22, 2023
Game 2 (11-10)
The game two contest was a heated one. Tennessee pulled off a rally to take down Florida.
Florida began the game strong by scoring four runs in three hits and an error in the top. Two runs later, the Gators were leading 9-3.
The Lady Vols were trailing 9-3 by the fifth inning, looking for a major comeback. By the sixth inning, the Lady Vols Kiki Milloy hit a two-RBI double to tie up the game 9-9. Soon after, Lair Beautae stepped up to the plate and punched a single to give Tennessee their first lead of the game at 11-9.
At the start of the seventh inning, Payton Gottshall gave up a home run but locked it down just enough and secured two strikeouts to seal the 11-10 win for Tennessee.
B5: SEE YA LATER!!!
That's Kiki's 19th home run of the season, tying the single-season record for the Lady Vols!

— Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 24, 2023
SEC Standings (Overall)
- Tennessee (37-5)
- Georgia (37-10)
- Arkansas (34-13)
- Auburn (35-14)
- LSU (37-11)
- Alabama (34-15)
- Texas A&M (29-17)
- Florida (32-13)
- Kentucky (27-15-1)
- South Carolina (32-15)
Next Up
The Gators will look to avoid a series sweep from the Lady Vols as they play the final game of the series on Monday night. The first pitch is set to begin at 7 p.m.