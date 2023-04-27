Florida's Kayla Dicello, left, and assistant coach Owen Field, right, celebrate after her performance on the uneven parallel bars during the semifinals of the NCAA women's gymnastics championships, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DiCello takes gap year in pursuit of 2024 Olympics

Jared Civin April 27, 2023

After a red hot first year as a Gator, the 2022-2023 SEC Freshman of the Year for gymnastics Kayla DiCello has decided to take a gap year in order to purse the 2024 Olympics.

 

DiCello’s decision means she will no longer be competing for the Gators in the upcoming season. However, she will return for the 2025 season. DiCello said it was not any easy decision to make that. Ultimately, she wants to give it her absolute best for the Olympics. She is even being trained by the former U.S Olympic team head coach Kelli Hill in preparation.

 

This new comes as a big blow for the Gators as DiCello was pivotal in their championship run season. On top of being named the SEC Freshman of the Year, she received eight SEC freshman of the year awards. This includes a stretch were she won six in a row. She also won the Week two specialist of the week. Her performance at the NCAA Pittsburg regional was exceptional as she won with an outstanding score of 39.80. The Gators finished the season with a second place finish at the NCAA championship after being ranked second for the majority of the year.

