Latest in Gators Sports: Swimming and Football News

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gators swim and football team see new additions to their staff and roster after landing a new assistant coach and two new commitments respectively. Annie Lazor, a 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, joins Gators swimming and diving as a new assistant coach. And Gators football lands two new athletes in Edge Quincy Ivory and OT Mike Williams.

Annie Lazor Gator Swimming

Annie Lazor joins the Gators swim and dive staff after an amazing season as SEC champions with a less than stellar NCAA championship performance. Lazor’s resume is one that can’t be easily overlooked and will add an obvious veteran presence and winning mindset. Lazor’s trophy case includes a 2020 Olympic bronze medal in the breaststroke and two Pan American games gold medals in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes from 2019.

Lazor has been competing internationally since 2016 in the Olympics and the Pan American Games. Before her time competing internationally, she swam for the Auburn Tigers and collected two NCAA All American honors.

Quincy Ivory & Mike Williams

Gators football has some good news after landing two new players, Edge Quincy Ivory and OT Mike WIlliams.

Quincy is coming from East Los Angeles college a juco in California. Quincy is a former quarterback from his brief time at Mississippi State Valley that is working himself into the edge rusher position. But with outstanding athleticism and a 6-foot-5 255-pound frame he’ll no doubt be an asset to the Gator defense. Even though he just started his defensive shift he is performing at an elite level. Quincy recorded 22 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups in just ten games.

Florida landed Quincy right after long-time pledge, running back Chauncey Bowens, flipped to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bowens is ranked 142 nationally, 23 in Florida and 11 in running backs amongst the 2024 top football recruits.

Williams is a three-star recruit from Maryland that committed to Florida right after his first official visit to Florida. Standing at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Williams is only going to become a stronger and better option to protect the pocket and future Gator QBs. Williams is ranked 1332 nationally, 36 in Maryland and 108 in offensive tackles amongst the 2024 top football recruits.