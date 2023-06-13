Rays Drop Game One to Oakland Athletics

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Rays took on the struggling Oakland Athletics late last night in the first of a four-game series. The Rays lost to the A’s in the first game with a final score of 3-4.

The Matchup

The Tampa Bay Rays go into this series as the team with the most wins (48-21) in the league, against the Oakland Athletics, the team with the most losses (18-50). Monday night should have been an easy win for the Rays. Not just looking at the team’s overall standing, but the way the Rays played the A’s earlier this year in April. The Rays beat the A’s in a three-game series, with the overall score being 31-5.

Rays Struggle in Game One

The game started off slowly and remained scoreless until the fifth. However, at the bottom of the fifth, the A’s scored five runs in the inning. Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin allowed two walks and three hits during the fifth inning. The star of the inning was A’s catcher Langeliers. He swung and hit a double to center, allowing Jonah Bride, Kevin Smith and Jace Peterson to score. Later in the inning, Langeliers scored a run after Ryan Noda hit a single. During this inning, the Rays switched pitchers to Kevin Kelly, who only allowed for one hit the rest of the night.

In the sixth inning, the Rays had to step up from being down five runs and having Paredes ejected from the game for arguing over a strike call with the umpire. Later in the inning, the Rays attempted to trim up the A’s lead with a homer to center from Siri, allowing Raley and J. Lowe to score as well. However, the Rays could not tie or lead the game after this homer. Finishing off with no runs from either team for the rest of the game.

Up Next

This is just the first game of the series. The Rays have time to turn this series around. They need to bring momentum to this game and keep it rolling throughout. The second game beings Tuesday night at 9:40 p.m.