Tennessee Heads to Sixth College World Series in Program History

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team is heading to their sixth College World Series in program history. Tennessee lost their only game in the SEC tournament to Texas A&M. They went on to sweep their Regional and defeat Southern Mississippi in the Super-Regional. Now, the Volunteers will face LSU for their first game at Omaha. Their side of the bracket also includes Stanford and the top-seeded Wake Forest.

Tennessee’s Tough Super-Regional Matchup

The Volunteers had their hands full in the Super-Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. They faced a great Southern Miss team that took the first game of the series. Tennessee was able to bounce back and win the next two games comfortably. This pressure of nearly being eliminated was just what this team needed as they head into a field of great baseball teams in the CWS.

Southern Miss was not nearly as talented as the teams that Tennessee will have to face in their upcoming bracket. Players all throughout the lineup are going to have to step up.

Preview For LSU Game

The LSU matchup is a big-time SEC matchup. The pitching for both squads will be the X-factor in who wins Saturday’s game. LSU has Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, who are both finalists for the Golden Spikes Award. This makes them so dynamic and tough to game plan for. In addition, the Tigers beat the Volunteers 2-1 in their only series this season.

Vince Fererra, the host of the Sports Animal in Knoxville, joined Steve Russell on SportScene to discuss Tennessee baseball. Fererra went in-depth on the Volunteers’ pitching for the upcoming weekend.

Tennessee Hopes To Make Up For Last Season

In the 2022 season, Tennessee was on top of the college baseball world heading into the NCAA tournament. They finished with a 57-9 record and were the favorites to win it all. However, they ran into Notre Dame in their super-regional matchup and were eliminated.

The swagger and confidence were apparent in that Volunteer team. Nonetheless, the 2023 team is locked in. They are not focusing on anything but winning. Fererra talked about how this year’s team is much different in the way they approach competing with one another.