LSU Set to Take On Tennessee in Men’s College World Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

Louisiana State University will start off its Men’s College World Series run Saturday at 7 p.m. against the University of Tennessee.

LSU Regionals Recap

The Tigers started their Regionals with three wins against Tulane and Oregon State, beating Tulane by five runs.

The first game against Oregon State, the Tigers took home the win by one run that saved them from defeat in the eighth inning. The two teams were tied by the seventh inning, then LSU captured the win in the eighth.

The second game against Oregon State, the Tigers won by six runs which advanced them to the Super Regionals.

LSU played the University of Kentucky in the Super Regionals. In the first game, the Tigers dominated the Cats 14-0.

The second game against the Cats, the Tigers secured the win and received a ticket to Omaha.

WE'RE GEAUXING TO OMAHA pic.twitter.com/vvqDmzm0jz — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 12, 2023

LSU Hardware

The LSU Tigers received many player awards this season.

LSU’s Paul Skenes was named Pitcher of the Year. Additionally, the Tigers outfield and leading hitter Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year.

Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes from LSU are two of the three finalists for the USA Golden Spikes Award.

College Baseball’s Best Player@Paul_Skenes is the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy Winner pic.twitter.com/yacWvmiE9h — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 15, 2023

Tigers’ Road to the College World Series

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair said head coach Jay Johnson’s goal was always to go to Omaha.

And, in order to make it to Omaha, Blair said Coach Johnson needed questions answered about his team, mainly the pitching staff and attempting to find a third starter.

Blair said right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd is becoming the player they always knew he could be.

College baseball analyst Nick Belmonte says Florida and LSU in the College World Series would be one of the most talented finals because of all the awards each team has earned and the teams’ future Draft prospects.

Belmonte said LSU has an offense similar to Florida’s.

The Tigers had their sendoff to the World Series and have now arrived in Omaha ready to make, what they hope to be, a big run.