Gators Taking On TCU in Men’s College World Series

The Florida Gators are set to take on No. 17-ranked Texas Christian University in the Men’s College World Series Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Men’s College World Series is in Omaha, Nebraska.

On the Mound

Left-handed pitcher Jac Caglianone will be starting on the mound for Florida.

𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆'𝘀 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿: LHP Jac Caglianone pic.twitter.com/jq7Nuxnc8a — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 21, 2023

The Gators will have an opportunity to advance to the championship series with a win.

Here is how Florida got to this point…

Gators in the World Series

In Florida’s first game of this year’s Men’s College World Series, they took on Virginia and took home a 6-5 victory.

Moving onto their second game, the Orange & Blue took down Oral Roberts 5-4.

The Gators have appeared in 13 Men’s College World Series’ and have one championship title in 2017.

Florida’s overall record on the season is 52-15.

Horned Frogs in the World Series

TCU’s first game in year’s Men’s College World Series was against Oral Roberts. TCU was defeated 6-5.

TCU bounced back in their second game, however, and beat Virginia 4-3.

In the Horned Frogs’ third game, TCU routed Oral Roberts 6-1.

TCU has made six Men’s College World Series appearances, but does not hold any titles.

TCU’s overall record this season is 43-23

Florida in the Regionals

The Gators had a 6-1 record in regionals. Florida lost their one game against UConn 8-2. This defeat was a big upset for Florida, but they came back strong and made a run to this point.

NCAA Regionals: W vs. Florida A&M 3-0 L vs. Texas Tech 4-5 W vs. UConn 8-2 W vs. Texas Tech 7-1 W vs. Texas Tech 6-0 W vs. South Carolina 5-4 W vs. South Carolina 4-0

TCU in the Regionals

TCU had a 5-0 record in regionals.

NCAA Regionals: W vs. Arizona 12-4 W vs. Arkansas 20-5 W vs. Arkansas 12-4 W vs. Indiana State 4-1 W vs. Indiana State 6-4

Gators vs. Horned Frogs, the History

The last time Florida played TCU was at the 2017 Men’s College World Series, when the Gators took home the national title.

Florida beat TCU in two out of three games.